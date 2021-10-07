Co-Ownership raises £6000+ for Cystic Fibrosis

Co-Ownership’s team of just over 60 employees has announced it has raised £6186.64 for Cystic Fibrosis Trust. The amount raised is a new milestone for the organisation as it surpasses any charity donation raised in previous years.

Nicola Holland, Community Development and Fundraising Manager at Cystic Fibrosis Trust said: “Co-Ownership as a team have shown exceptional fundraising efforts for us raising an incredible £6186.64 and we extend our sincere thanks. This donation has come at a time when the need for support is greater than ever before with individuals all personally affected by the pandemic.

“However, as challenging as the pandemic has been, there have been incredible achievements in support for those living with Cystic Fibrosis over the last 12 months too, such as the licensing of life-changing triple therapy drug, Kaftrio. At the Cystic Fibrosis Trust we are working hard to ensure that everyone who is eligible has access and fundraising donations are vital to us carrying out the work that we do.”

Whilst for many organisations fundraising during a pandemic may have proven difficult, the Co-Ownership team was creative in its efforts and did not allow working remotely to prevent its corporate social responsibility from being a focus. Staff took part in virtual dress downs, raffles and bingo games but it was the Co-Ownership Virtual Marathon that saw the total figure run to over £6000. Ten volunteers took part and ran or walked a combined 52 miles across a 2 week period in November 2020.

Gillian Lavery, who is responsible for organising Co-Ownership’s fundraising efforts, said: “To have raised more than £6000 is really encouraging and shows how valuable our partnerships are to the charities we support but also how important our fundraising efforts are to the team. We really enjoyed organising the fundraising activities despite working remotely as it allowed us to connect as a team. I would like to thank everyone who got involved and donated.”

Mark Graham, Chief Executive of Co-Ownership, said: “Our annual charity partnerships are important to all the team here at Co-Ownership as it is another opportunity to communicate that as an organisation we care for Northern Ireland’s communities and want to support them as best we can. The team pulled together this past 12 months, despite the challenges of fundraising during a pandemic and we are proud of what we have been able to contribute to the Cystic Fibrosis Trust.”

Co-Ownership is supported by the Department for Communities and offers alternative routes to homeownership for people who would not be able to own a home of their own otherwise. Established in Northern Ireland in 1978, the organisation has supported almost 30,000 individuals, couples and families to own homes of their own in the last 43 years. From April 2020 to April 2021 the organisation supported more than 1000 people through its Co-Own and Rent to Buy schemes.

For more information on Co-Ownership, visit co-ownership.org