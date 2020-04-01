National Minimum Wage and National Living Wage Increases

Today (1 April 2020) the National Minimum and National Living Wage rates will increase. The rates increase every April and the current and new rates are set out below. These rates will also apply to those who have been ‘furloughed’.

Year 25 and over 21 to 24 18 to 20 Under 18 Apprentice April 2019 (current rate) £8.21 £7.70 £6.15 £4.35 £3.90 April 2020 £8.72 £8.20 £6.45 £4.55 £4.15

A new rate will apply to the next pay reference period that begins on or after the date that a rate increase begins, or that an employee reaches a new age bracket. As an example, an employee paid on the 20th of each month will start to receive the new rate of minimum wage from 21 April onwards.

Stephen McConnell, Business Services Partner at accountancy and business advisory firm, Baker Tilly Mooney Moore, said: “Even in the midst of the current situation, regular changes like the increases to minimum and national living wage will still occur. The new minimum wage will be automatically applied to all hourly employees in the next pay period after the rate increase begins. We are reminding all employers that they should take care to ensure that all monthly and salaried employees meet the minimum wage requirement.”

