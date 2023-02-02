More than 370,000 visited Waterfront and Ulster Halls in 2022

Belfast Waterfront and Ulster Hall Ltd., the organisation responsible for Waterfront Hall and the iconic Ulster Hall, has reported that ticket sales returned to pre-pandemic levels in 2022.

With 320 live entertainment events held across both venues in 2022, more than 370,000 patrons revelled in the resumption of a normal year’s programming across a range of live music, sport, comedy and theatre.

Julia Corkey, Chief Executive of ICC Belfast | Waterfront Hall | Ulster Hall said: “The contribution of the arts to our economy and our communities cannot be underestimated. The beauty of music, drama, comedy – whatever the preference may be – is that everyone is invited to participate. We take our role within Belfast’s rich heritage in the arts seriously, and as we already know, community cohesion and fellowship are vital to the success of our city.

“A city with a thriving cultural scene is a city in growth. As footfall descends on city centre venues, the knock-on effect is sustained revenue for the wider hospitality sector. We see our venues as a key part of this sector’s ongoing recovery, and we are committed to continuing to attract audiences by consistently providing world-class, memorable entertainment experiences.”

Recent research, commissioned by Fourth Pillar, and supported by Northern Ireland Screen and Department for Communities found that the music industry alone contributed £345 million to the local economy in 2019 and created 6,500 jobs. In addition, it’s widely accepted across the industry that cities with a vibrant cultural scene attract more foreign direct investment and enhance the tourism proposition.

Charlie McCloskey, Director of Events and Customer Experience at ICC Belfast | Waterfront Hall | Ulster Hall said: “In a world that is becoming more digitally focused we take great satisfaction that the demand and appreciation for live events remains. We are providing the platform for Northern Ireland to experience international artists. 2022 will be remembered as the big return but within that, it will be the memorable magic moments created by the acts we hosted such as Texas, Status Quo, Jake Bugg, Tom Grennan, Sparks, Lord of the Dance, Elbow and many more.

“Our dedicated and talented team of event professionals, technicians, customer service and front of house thrive in the live event environment and are delighted to welcome audiences, in the hundreds of thousands, through the doors of the iconic Waterfront Hall and Ulster Hall.”

Ulster Hall’s 2022 highlights included Hollywood actor and comedian Kevin Hart, Japanese-born American singer-songwriter Mitski, pop rock legends Deacon Blue and YouTube sensation Cavetown. Waterfront Hall delivered the beloved Christmas pantomime 60 times over a 31-day period, and once again welcomed the BetVictor Northern Ireland Open bringing over 8,000 snooker fans to the city in October. 2023 programming has been confirmed across both venues with highlights including Dinosaur World Live, Sam Ryder, Gabrielle and Frankie Boyle, as well as continuing to host The Ulster Orchestra seasonal concerts.

For more information on events taking place at Ulster Hall throughout 2023 visit ulsterhall.co.uk, and for Waterfront Hall programming visit waterfront.co.uk.