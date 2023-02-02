Enjoy your lunch on M&S with Sparks

M&S Food launches free lunch offer across stores in Northern Ireland via its Sparks loyalty programme available on the M&S app – but hurry, you only have the month of February to take part.

The people who brought you the first pre-packed sandwich on the high street are now bringing free lunches to Northern Ireland and the scheme is so simple! Just buy six sandwiches, wraps, or rolls in February and scan your Sparks card in the M&S app to get your seventh free!! Who ever said there was no such thing as a free lunch?!

If you’re already a Sparks customer you’ll find the offer in your Sparks hub on the M&S app, simply activate the offer and start earning stamps towards your free lunch. New Sparks customers will need to download the M&S app and scan the QR code at the shelf edge in-store, once activated you can track your progress in the M&S app and use it as many times as you want in the month of February. The offer will expire after 30 days.

M&S offers a huge selection of lunchtime favourites with everything from – number one bestseller – the classic Prawn Sandwich, to a deep filled and fully loaded BLT. It also has a huge selection catering for dietary needs including the vegan Plant Kitchen Salt Beef Pretzel Roll and gluten free Made Without Wheat Ham & Cheese. The selection is endless, so this fab new offer provides the perfect opportunity to explore the range and maybe try something new…

With Sparks, customers get the very best value from M&S, with a range of benefits like surprise treats, personalised offers, thank yous, charity donations and the chance to get their shopping for free.