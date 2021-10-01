MKB Law Reflects Significant Growth with Appointment of Jonathan Jackson

MKB Law, one of Northern Ireland’s leading corporate and commercial law firms, has announced the appointment of Jonathan Jackson as a new Director and Shareholder.

MKB is one of Belfast’s leading, indigenous, full-service law firms providing legal guidance to both corporate and individual clients. The team of 40 staff is adept in all areas of law with a particular focus on property, corporate, debt recovery and insolvency, dispute resolution, private client, matrimonial and employment matters.

Jonathan Jackson

Mr Jackson’s appointment is in response to MKB Law’s rapid expansion and significant growth over the last 18 months, and his help in navigating the challenges of the pandemic through leadership and resilience.

Jonathan, who joined the firm more than eight years ago, leads a team in commercial litigation and dispute resolution for businesses and individuals. His litigation practice also includes oversight of a growing number of professional negligence and personal injury claims for plaintiffs. Throughout this time, he has played a significant role in building MKB Law’s professional services.

Jonathan said: “I am delighted to become a Director with one of the most respected law firms in Belfast. Using my skills and experience, I will support MKB Law’s successful growth trajectory by providing tailored solutions to clients’ needs.”

Managing Director Gordon McElroy said: “This new appointment reflects significantly increased client demand which is driving MKB Law’s success. Jonathan’s exceptional knowledge and expertise further strengthen our senior management team at a time of confident expansion.”

With this appointment, Mr Jackson becomes the fifth MKB Law Senior Director, joining Gordon McElroy, Maria Conway, Anne Marie Kelly and David McAlinden.