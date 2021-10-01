Staying Safe with Explosion-Proof HVAC Units

Most of us are familiar with Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), high-visibility (hi-vis) clothing, and perhaps even fall arrest systems, but some particularly dangerous workplace environments require unique safeguards to prevent hazards from causing damage, serious injury and loss of life.

One such example is the Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning (HVAC) unit, or air conditioner. Far removed from the portable unit that removes heat from warm air during the occasional hot summer or the tiny device installed in your car, the type of air conditioner used in hazardous environments is designed to be tough and powerful in even the harshest conditions.

Why Do Some Workplaces Need Explosion-Proof Equipment?

Put simply; certain environments carry a much higher risk of hazards. Workers in the mining, oil, gas, chemical, or construction industries might regularly come into contact with dust, chemicals, and gases — in other words, flammable materials — that might cause an explosion. Leave a standard air conditioner constantly switched on in a hot environment, and it’s likely to overheat and may even trigger a blast.

That’s why the European Union passed two Directives designed to protect employees working with potential hazards. These laws, known collectively as ATEX Directives (from the French appareils destinés à être utilisés en ATmosphères EXplosives — or equipment destined for use in explosive atmospheres) mandate that companies operating in the EU use ATEX products — including explosion-proof HVAC units.

How Do They Work?

ATEX-rated products work by ensuring that the work employees do and the equipment they use to do it won’t lead to a spark, which could cause an explosion.

In the case of air conditioners, these units are hermetically sealed, which means that even if they do heat up — or in the unlikely event they malfunction — no source of ignition can escape and mix with the organic dust (such as wood), flammable paint or other gases and chemicals in the environment.

They’re also built to be much more robust, which prevents them from breaking down after long periods of consistent use.

Features like hot gas bypass allow these units to be used in low-temperature settings, while gold-plated thermostat contacts prevent corrosion, making even essential maintenance easier and less time-consuming. Ultimately, this allows workers to not only stay cool and comfortable while working but, crucially, also keeps them safe.

What HVAC Units Are Used in the Industry?

When it comes to explosion-proof HVACs, Friedrich Air Conditioning’s Hazardgard has led the way since the early 1990s. The first of its kind, this medium-chassis window air conditioner brought a simple on/off switch and standard thermostatic controls and was easy to install and operate. As a result, it was quickly adopted by many industries working in hazardous conditions, from military facilities and navy ships to steel mills, offshore oil rigs, and agricultural buildings.

Since then, the manufacturer has set the bar even higher, meeting the rigorous ATEX certification process and the standards set by global safety science leader UL. These include detailed risk analysis scenarios, technical drawings, documentation and calculations, and rigorous demonstration that the products comply with ATEX legislation and ensure that HVAC units are safe for use in potentially explosive work settings.

When companies invest in products with the ATEX certification mark (EX), they can be confident that the units have been tried and tested in the field and meet the most stringent regulations, with a guarantee that they will keep workers safe from harm.