Minister of State Steve Baker MP visits Action Mental Health’s New Horizons

Minister of State for Northern Ireland Steve Baker MP heard first-hand about the vital life-changing and lifesaving services for those recovering from mental ill-health in Newtownards when he visited the Action Mental Health New Horizons service.

The service assists adults recovering from mental ill-health, offering a range of person – centred programmes to help improve client’s confidence and self-esteem whilst gaining new skills, qualifications and improving potential career opportunities.

Minister Baker heard specifically about the “Working it Out” Project, which is part funded through the Northern Ireland European Social Fund (ESF) Programme 2014-2020. A funding stream, which is due to end in March 2023, with no clarity as to a sustainable replacement.

Minister of State for Northern Ireland, Steve Baker MP, said: “I was delighted to visit Action Mental Health in Newtownards. Christmas can be a very difficult time for many people suffering from ill-mental health, something I am familiar with. I was pleased to learn more about Action Mental Health’s New Horizons service and how the charity provides vital support to people throughout Northern Ireland.

“I also discussed the substantial opportunities presented by the UK Shared Prosperity Fund, which will invest £127m in Northern Ireland over the next two years.”

During the visit, Action Mental Health CEO David Babington highlighted the concern around the ongoing lack of clarity on a replacement for the European Social Fund.

David Babington, CEO, Action Mental Health said, “I was pleased to welcome Minister of State for NI, Steve Baker MP to our New Horizons service in Newtownards. It was an opportunity to show first-hand the vital work our staff are providing to adults who are living with a wide range of serious mental ill-health issues. During the visit, Minister Baker met with some of our clients and heard how they have been supported through a range of tailored programmes, all aimed at assisting with their recovery and personal development.

“We also highlighted to the Minister the urgency for a decision to be made on the future of the replacement of European Social Fund (ESF) which is due to end in March 2023. ESF has, for over two decades been a vital source of funding to the community and voluntary sector with 69 programmes currently providing support across Disability, Employment, NEETS, and Community Family Support Projects in NI.

“The Working it Out project is part funded via ESF and over many years, our team have supported thousands of clients in their recovery from mental ill-health.

“We also acknowledge the recent publication of further details and application process of the UK Shared Prosperity Fund for organisations in Northern Ireland, however it is clear, that this funding stream will not adequately fill the void left by the end of ESF and indeed we are unsure if it will meet the very specific needs of the clients who we support”.