Don’t let a cold snap give you financial chills this winter

Northern Ireland experienced a severe spell of cold weather recently which had an impact on the everyday lives of thousands of people.

With the coldest night since 2021 being registered in Katesbridge, County Down at -9 degrees, the extreme cold snap brought with it a number of weather warnings for ice and snow in some parts.

Driving was made treacherous with black ice and freezing fog contributing to the difficult conditions.

Some homeowners were reporting freezing pipes due to the sub-zero temperatures which can have disastrous consequences, especially once they thaw.

This is also a problem for businesses and landlords over the Christmas period, as a burst pipe in an unoccupied building can cause untold damage if left for a number of days.

As we are still at the beginning of winter, time is of the essence to ensure your car insurance and home insurance policies are in order.

With the cost-of-living crisis continuing, unplanned expenses to fix damaged vehicles or homes are the last thing most people want at the minute.

At AbbeyAutoline, we have a team of dedicated specialists who can assess any additional elements of cover you may need, so you have a tailored package that safeguards you against a wide range of risks.

When it comes to home insurance you can choose from buildings, contents or combined buildings and contents policies with a wide range of additional elements of cover which can be built into your cover.

Working with our experts you can boost your policy with home emergency cover for when the unexpected happens.

Meanwhile with the fluctuating price of second hand cars at present, it may be prudent to carry out a review of your existing car insurance policy.

Our experts can advise on fully comprehensive, third party fire and theft and third party only policies with additional elements including excess insurance, breakdown cover and legal expenses.

Depending on the type of business you own, the insurance cover you need to have in place should be specific to you and your businesses risks. Whether you are selling products online from your home office or you own a large enterprise there are risks associated with every type of business therefore it is important to have the right protection in place.

We have a team of commercial experts who are dedicated to helping you to put in place the right types of cover you will need. They will guide you through the many industry specific legal regulations and obligations you may also need to consider.

Business insurance protects your business from an array of risks including property damage and business interruption.

With almost 50 years of experience, we are true experts in our field and it is our job to find you the best possible price and cover that meets your needs, giving complete peace of mind.

Unlike price comparison sites, we are here to help and guide you through each step of the insurance process. If you are unsure of something, you don’t have to worry as our expert team are always on hand to talk you through each step.

We will take the time to talk you through your quote options and if you do need to make a claim, our dedicated claims team will be there to offer you a reassuring helping hand when you need it most.

And with 15 branches across Northern Ireland and advisors at the end of the phone or online, we are never too far away when you need us most. To find out how we can help visit www.abbeyautoline.co.uk or call 08000 66 55 44.