Baker Tilly Mooney Moore appoints Michael Branniff

Accountancy and advisory firm Baker Tilly Mooney Moore has appointed Michael Branniff as Business Services Partner.

Michael brings over 20 years’ experience in the sector, having joined the firm’s Graduate Training Programme in 2001.

Previously Business Services Director, Michael consults across a wide range of sectors including Construction and Engineering, Hospitality and Entertainment and Waste Management. The senior appointment comes amid a period of sustained growth and development for Baker Tilly Mooney Moore, which specialises in Audit & Assurance, Taxation, Restructuring & Insolvency and Consulting.

Michael joins Stephen McConnell at the helm of the Business Services department and has ambitions to continue expanding the consultancy service throughout 2022.

Michael Branniff

New Business Services Partner at Baker Tilly Mooney Moore Michael Branniff said: “I am thrilled to become Partner at Baker Tilly Mooney Moore. This is a significant time for the firm as we continue to grow and expand, and I am pleased to begin 2022 as Partner. Dealing with the outworking of the pandemic, Brexit, and the constantly evolving business landscape in Northern Ireland places significant pressure on entrepreneurs across a range of sectors who require sound and reliable support.”

“After beginning my career within the highly regarded Business Services team at Baker Tilly Mooney Moore, I am delighted to be working with Stephen to expand and grow our consultancy service to enable us to provide advice and support to more companies in the coming months and years.”

Welcoming the appointment, Business Services Partner Stephen McConnell said: “It is a pleasure to see Michael progress to Partner after so many years delivering for clients at Baker Tilly Mooney Moore. A regarded advisor who provides full consultancy and support services to many businesses, Michael is a respected and trusted member of the Business Services team both here and right across the industry in Northern Ireland.”

“With clients exposed to more external pressures than ever before, the need for specialist business advice has never been greater. This appointment further strengthens our strategy to grow our practice and continue offering a depth of experience and knowledge to businesses operating in Northern Ireland.”