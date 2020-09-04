Mary Waide is Regional President of St Vincent de Paul Northern Region. The retired teacher is a mother of six and grandmother of eight and has served as a School Governor and President of her local SVP Conference.

A member of SVP NI for 15 years, Mary has vast experience in working with a range of Conferences and communities from village to town and rural. She is currently a member of her Parish Pastoral Council and is Safeguarding Lead for the Northern Region. Mary is also a member of the National Safeguarding Committee and is dedicated to ensuring that safeguarding is highlighted in all aspects of the Society’s work.

Speaking of being elected as Regional President for the Northern Region, Mary said: “I am grateful for the support I received during the election process and I am looking forward to serving our members, volunteers and the community in my role as Regional President. I am humbled that our members have put their trust in me with their votes and, as inspired by the late Bishop Lagan, during my term I will do my best and leave the rest to God.

“When I joined the society, I experienced the warmth of the spirit of the Vincentian Family and as Regional President, I will be placing a focus on priorities around education, membership support, SVP shops, governance, quality visitation and social justice. I believe spirituality must be at the heart of meetings, visitations and the decisions made by SVP across the Region and I will endeavour to make sure everyone works together to support each other.”

Originally from Dungannon, Mary has lived in Ballymena for 40 years.

If you wish to contact Mary, please email her at: [email protected]