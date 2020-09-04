Good Relations Week celebrates 30 years

Good Relations Week 2020 will celebrate 30 years of peacebuilding and cultural diversity with a virtual programme of over 150 online events and digital content from a diverse range of groups and organisations.

This year’s virtual Good Relations Week, delivered by the Community Relations Council, will run from Monday 14th to Monday 21st September 2020 and celebrate 30 years of good relations efforts.

The theme for the online showcase is ‘Celebrating Our Journey, Embracing Our Future.’ and the programme of events and content will include online workshops, Zoom lectures, online panel discussions, podcasts, digital storytelling and virtual exhibitions.

The online events and digital content will explore topics such as tackling sectarianism and racism, cultural diversity, dealing with the past, faith, sport, young people and language.

Event and Content organisers include community and voluntary organisations, local councils, Libraries NI, the Education Authority, Ulster Rugby, Queen’s University, and many others.

The Belfast Interface Project will host an online workshop in a first of its kind community-led initiative to discuss how virtual, digital, and safe physical “shared spaces” can strengthen the responsiveness and resilience among groups with high levels and histories of social division.

The Nerve Centre in Derry~Londonderry will launch a new musical showcase from its Creative Youth Hothouse Programme which allowed a diverse mix of young people to collaborate virtually using music as a way to explore culture identity.

The Irish FA in partnership with Ulster Rugby and Ulster GAA will host a ‘Sport Uniting Communities’ virtual conference for local rugby, football and Gaelic clubs to discuss best practice and learn how to become more diverse and inclusive for all sections of their communities.

The Playhouse Theatre and the Peacebuilding Academy will broadcast four new live productions and events by the Playhouse in Derry that will tell the untold stories of victims and survivors of the Troubles and the experiences of LGTBQ+ people living in Northern Ireland, as performed by the people themselves.

Nisha Tandon, Board member of the Community Relations Council added: “This is a big year for us as we celebrate 30 years of investment in outstanding community relations work, and we are delighted to deliver over 150 online events that will showcase the fantastic efforts of people and communities in tackling sectarianism and racism and promoting cultural diversity.

“This online experience will demonstrate the spirit of good relations to a new virtual audience and make this year’s Good Relations Week a modern celebration of Northern Ireland’s diverse culture and heritage.”

Jacqueline Irwin CEO of Community Relations Council said “Thanks to everyone who has contributed to this year’s programme – the energy behind the week is your enthusiasm, commitment and imagination. We hope Good Relations Week 2020 will inspire everyone to get involved in bringing local people together to help each other and, in so doing, build trusting relationships and a happier future too.”

Good Relations Week is supported by The Executive Office and contributes to delivering the Together: Building a United Community Strategy. The Week is organised by a steering committee comprising Department for Communities, Department of Justice, Education Authority, Libraries NI and Cathedral Quarter Trust

For more information on the Good Relations Week 2020 online programme of events and content visit: www.goodrelationsweek.com or keep up to date on Facebook and Twitter using the hashtag #GRWeek2020.