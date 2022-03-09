Mary Peters Trust Bursary Programme open for applications

Hughes Insurance has joined forces with Mary Peters Trust to roll out a £5000 bursary programme which will see ten young athletes from across Northern Ireland awarded crucial funding throughout 2022.

Following a successful pilot programme in 2021, Mary Peters Trust can confirm that ten athletes will each receive a £500 bursary from Hughes Insurance to support them on their individual sporting journeys in 2022. Applications can be made online on the Mary Peters Trust website ahead of a March 18 deadline.

Mary Peters Trust

Lady Mary Peters said: “Northern Ireland is a hotbed of sporting talent and it’s vital that we support our young athletes with much-needed funding as they aim to progress their careers. I would encourage any eligible athletes across all recognised sports in NI to apply online ahead of the deadline.

“We are grateful to Hughes Insurance for its continued support, which enables the Mary Peters Trust to help talented athletes across the country to reach their goals. Last year this bursary programme supported athletes from various sports including archery, powerchair football, netball and table tennis, and was important in helping the selected athletes continue to realise their potential. I am delighted to see the partnership to continue for another year and I look forward to reviewing the applicants and making our 2022 selection.”

Northern Ireland’s young sporting talent have suffered setbacks during the pandemic, with training sessions cancelled, restricted access to facilities and postponed competitions. As restrictions lift, many athletes are looking forward to getting back to competing with renewed vigour and vital funding support is much needed.

Emma Haughian, Senior Marketing Manager at Hughes Insurance said: “We’re proud to continue our partnership with the Mary Peters Trust into 2022. To date the bursary programme has been an incredible success, having helped ten young athletes from across Northern Ireland to excel in their respective fields. This collaboration with the Mary Peters Trust is a fantastic opportunity to support young people on their sporting journeys. I have seen first-hand how the programme has helped young athletes fund trips to training or competitions or bought new equipment and it is exciting that this year, we will once again help our young sporting talent to reach their potential.”

To apply for the Hughes Insurance bursary athletes simply visit www.marypeterstrust.org/fundingapplication and complete the online form. The Mary Peters Trust will select the ten athletes.

The Mary Peters Trust is the only province-wide organisation to provide support to young athletes from all recognised sports. Along with Hughes Insurance it is also supported by Alchemy.

The successful bursary recipients will be announced throughout 2022. To keep up to date with the selection, follow Hughes Insurance on social media, @hughesinsuranceni.

For more information on the Mary Peters Trust, visit marypeterstrust.org and for more information on Hughes Insurance visit hughesinsurance.co.uk.