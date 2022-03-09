Chamber launches pre-election series

Northern Ireland Chamber of Commerce and Industry is providing businesspeople with the opportunity to engage directly with party leaders ahead of the Assembly election.

The popular 5 Leaders; 5 Days series will be delivered in partnership with SSE Airtricity. Ahead of polling day on 5 May 2022, party leaders from the DUP, SDLP, UUP, Alliance and Sinn Féin will outline their manifesto plans for jobs and the economy. Business leaders in the audience will also have the opportunity to ask questions on the issues impacting them.

Encouraging firms in all sectors to get involved, NI Chamber President Paul Murnaghan said:

“5 Leaders; 5 Days provides party leaders and businesspeople with a forum to discuss a huge range of issues which are critically important in the current trading environment. Our political leaders will have a platform to share their vision for the economy during the next Assembly mandate and beyond, while the audience will have the chance to ask direct questions on issues like COVID-19 recovery, energy, infrastructure, skills and trade.

“This is an important election for business and rarely has there been so much to cover. We encourage firms large and small from across Northern Ireland to come along and help shape the debate.”

Klair Neenan, Managing Director SSE Airtricity added: “SSE Airtricity is delighted to partner with Northern Ireland Chamber of Commerce and Industry for the forthcoming ‘5 Leaders 5 Days’ events series.

“These events provide a unique opportunity to bring together members of the business community with political leaders ahead of the Assembly elections in May. I’d really encourage the Northern Ireland business community to take advantage of the opportunity to engage with these events. We can all benefit from being informed on the future direction of policies and contributing to the debate on the issues that will ultimately impact upon our businesses and the economy as a whole.”

The events are free for NI Chamber members to attend. To register, please visit the NI Chamber website.

The events will take place as follows: