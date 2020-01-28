Manufacturing Month NI launched to celebrate manufacturing excellence

A major new initiative has been launched which will showcase the strength and excellence of Northern Ireland’s manufacturing and engineering sector. Manufacturing Month NI, led by Manufacturing NI, will run for the entire month of March. A series of events, business breakfasts, seminars, workplace tours, and the flagship annual Anchor High leadership summit will be held across Northern Ireland to highlight local manufacturing success stories, address major challenges as we enter the new decade, and inspire the next generation of manufacturers and engineers. A visit to England is also scheduled to tour Siemens’ Digital Factory in Congleton, and the Advanced Manufacturing Centre UK in Sheffield.

Manufacturing Month NI

Sponsored by KPMG, Siemens, Willis Towers Watson, Barclays, and Invest NI, Manufacturing Month NI will bring together industry leaders, politicians and policy experts, young people and schools, and other business leaders to celebrate manufacturers and engineers, and explore and discuss the challenges which face the industry in Northern Ireland.

Diane Dodds MLA, Minister for the Economy, said: “I commend Manufacturing NI for this new initiative which celebrates one of Northern Ireland’s most vital sectors. Northern Ireland has a long and proud history of manufacturing and engineering brilliance. Manufacturing Month NI will highlight the immense talent of the local sector. By supporting innovative initiatives like Manufacturing Month NI, we are showcasing the best and brightest in one of our most important industries.”

Stephen Kelly, Chief Executive, Manufacturing NI said: “We are very pleased to be launching the inaugural Manufacturing Month NI, taking place this March. The manufacturing sector in Northern Ireland is the foundation of our regional economy. Manufacturing Month is a celebration of the great people, in great local companies, making great products used at home and around the world. From food processing and pharmaceuticals to aeronautical technology and new, emerging tech like AI and machine learning, Northern Ireland punches well above its weight when it comes to producing world-class products and services.”

“This new initiative not only celebrates the people who make our manufacturing sector the world leader that it is but will create a legacy and a pathway for the next generation of sector leaders. A key feature of Manufacturing Month NI will be a major outreach and engagement programme with schools and regional colleges, focused on promoting the sector to young people, developing the crucial skills they need as they enter the industry.”

“We hope to see as many companies as possible across the length and breadth of Northern Ireland get involved with Manufacturing Month NI. We are keen to highlight new products, new initiatives, workplace tours, business expansion, and everything else in between to showcase the strength and quality of our local manufacturing sector.”