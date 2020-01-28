2020 Getaways with Jet2holidays, Jet2CityBreaks and Jet2Villas

Enjoy a winter sun getaway to one of many beautiful destinations across Europe such as Portugal, Spain and the Canary Islands with Jet2holidays or VIBE by Jet2holidays. Alternatively, enjoy a short break to some of Europe’s top sightseeing cities with Jet2CityBreaks, or try a villa break with Jet2Villas, offering great value stays across Europe.

VIBE by Jet2holidays – Canary Islands, Tenerife, Playa De Las Americas

3 star Coral California, 7 nights self-catering departing from Belfast International on 2nd May.

Price: £429 per person based on 2 sharing, includes a 22kg baggage allowance and return transfers.

Spain, Alicante City, Alicante City

3 star Hotel Albahia, 3 nights room only departing from Belfast International on 28th February.

Price: £299 per person based on 2 sharing, includes a 22kg baggage allowance.

Spain, Costa Blanca, Benidorm

3+ star Aparthotel Terralta, 7 nights self-catering departing from Belfast International on 2nd March.

Price: £399 per person based on 2 sharing, includes a 22kg baggage allowance and return transfers.

Canary Islands, Tenerife, Costa Adeje

3 star Panoramica Heights, 7 nights self-catering departing from Belfast International on 2nd March.

Price: £499 per person based on 2 sharing, includes a 22kg baggage allowance and return transfers.

Portugal, Algarve, Albufeira

Villa Alegria, 7 nights self-catering departing from Belfast International on 30th March.

Price: £369 per person based on 6 sharing, includes a 22kg baggage allowance and car hire.

All prices and availability correct at the time of issue.

For more information or to book, freephone 0800 408 5594, visit your local travel agent or click on www.jet2.com or www.jet2holidays.com.