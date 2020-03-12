Major manufacturing conference explores ways to support local sector

Over 100 manufacturing and engineering leaders attended Manufacturing NI’s annual leadership conference this week in the Lough Erne Resort, Enniskillen.

The Anchor High Leadership Summit is the flagship event of the first ever Manufacturing Month, a month dedicated to highlighting the excellence and strength of the local manufacturing sector.

Hosted by former journalist Naomi McMullan, the two-day summit included a range of speakers from across manufacturing, engineering, leadership, and business development. Speakers included Quinn’s Industrial Holdings’ Liam McCaffrey, Bombardier’s Dervla Convery, GT Exhausts’ Tom Hughes, and Prof Paul Maropoulos from Queen’s University Belfast. European Editor of the Daily Telegraph Peter Foster and Chair of Invest NI Rose Mary Stalker also spoke at an exclusive leadership dinner.

The summit explored key themes relating to leadership in manufacturing including diversity and managing talent, managing risk, supply chain excellence, and sustainability. Sponsored by KPMG, Invest NI, Willis Towers Watson, Siemens, Pinsent Masons, and Barclays, Anchor High is Northern Ireland’s leading manufacturing and engineering conference.

Stephen Kelly, Chief Executive, Manufacturing NI, said: “This summit was an excellent opportunity for manufacturing leaders to share best practice, network and build relationships across the sector, and explore how we can boost the industry in Northern Ireland. As part of Manufacturing Month, we are eager to encourage greater collaboration between industry leaders on issues like skills and education, business rates, talent development, and workforce planning. Meaningful cooperation makes for a better, more cohesive local manufacturing sector and I am very pleased that business leaders from across Northern Ireland gathered here today to explore how we can further strengthen our already strong manufacturing sector.

“To remain at the cutting edge of manufacturing and engineering globally, Northern Ireland’s manufacturers must constantly evolve and challenge themselves. Attendees at Anchor High Leadership Summit have heard from experts from across the UK and Ireland on how to innovate and grow their companies, address challenges like culture, leadership and diversity, and learn from company case studies and industry leaders.”