Conor gains Amazon Advertising Qualification

Beattie Communications’ digital marketer Conor Braiden is the latest member of the agency to become a certified Amazon advertising practitioner.

Conor, who is based in the Beattie office in Belfast, secured the qualification after successfully completing Amazon’s learning consul and passing their online exam. He is now one of an elite group of Amazon-accredited marketers in Ireland.

David McCavery, managing director of Beattie Ireland, said: “We’re all proud of Conor. He decided he wanted to do the course and passed with flying colours.

“We recently set up an Amazon marketing division aimed at helping our clients maximise the opportunities within this incredibly powerful online space and we’ve seen strong levels of interest already. Conor will work with our own Ireland clients and will draw support as necessary from Beattie’s dedicated Amazon team in Britain.”

London-headquartered Beattie Communications has 16 offices in the UK, Ireland and Canada including Manchester, Leeds, Glasgow, Belfast, Dublin, Vancouver and Toronto.