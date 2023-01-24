Major growth at MCS Group sees the firm double its office footprint in NI

Professional recruitment consultancy MCS Group has announced its plans to double its office footprint by moving into The Ewart in Belfast city centre.

MCS Group is the latest tenant announced in The Ewart – which is one of Belfast’s newest and most impressive Grade A office developments set in the city’s burgeoning business district – and will occupy 11,500 sq ft on the tenth floor.

This year marks five years since the professional recruitment specialist announced its move to Flax House on Adelaide Street, also in the city centre, where it currently occupies 5,500 sq ft. The move to The Ewart will see the firm, that now employs 83 people in Northern Ireland and the United States, double its office size, paving the way for the future growth of the business.

Established in 2008, MCS Group has established itself as one of Northern Ireland’s leading recruitment firms, working across multiple industries, including ICT, Technical & Engineering, Accountancy & Banking, Legal, HR and Professional Sales & Marketing.

Barry Smyth, joint managing director of MCS Group, said that the firm had worked hard to achieve the significant growth that it has experienced in recent years.

“Everyone at MCS Group is excited to be moving into The Ewart in 2023,” he added. “We feel that it is a deserved step forward and a key milestone in the business trajectory of the organisation.

“We have always aspired to set the highest standards for our industry and the quality of office space at The Ewart is totally in line with our ambitions. Doubling our office footprint will not only give us the space we need for the future growth we have planned but will also allow us to configure our offices to meet the needs of both our people and our customers.

“By working closely with our design partners Calibro and the Project Management team at CBRE NI, we have created a unique and collaborative space which we hope everyone associated with MCS Group can be proud of.”

David Wright, director at commercial real estate agency CBRE NI, said: “The Ewart is an outstanding office development with digitally connected and sustainable office accommodation that is a great fit for the vision of many organisations in Northern Ireland.

“Leading businesses are seeking high-quality office spaces to attract and retain talent, as well as improve their client and meeting areas, and The Ewart has demonstrated its draw when you look at the companies that have agreed office accommodation in the building.”

‘Big Four’ firm Deloitte has taken 81,000 sq ft of the available space at The Ewart, while Evelyn Partners will occupy over 7,000 sq ft and Axa Insurance have moved into the 14th floor.

David Wright added: “After a slow start to 2022, the Belfast office market finished very strongly in the second half of the year. Supply decreased as the year progressed and whilst the sector has entered new territory in how we all work, the office market is alive and kicking with 53 deals recorded in Belfast city centre in 2022.”

The restoration of the Grade B+ listed former Ewart warehouse has been sensitively restored to its former glory and transformed to physically connect at first and second floors to a contemporary high specification 17-storey Ewart tower at its rear. The iconic Ewart’s unique characteristics such as its stone façade and copper domes have been retained within the restoration to ensure its heritage is protected for future generations.

A prominent architectural landmark on Belfast’s skyline, at over 69 metres in height with panoramic views across the city, The Ewart has exemplary sustainability and technology features, achieving a BREAAM Excellent rating, operational zero waste to landfill, 124 cycle parking spaces, solar PV roof panels and a green energy tariff for all occupants, making it one of Belfast’s most attractive and flexible new office spaces.