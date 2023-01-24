Removed Kicks Off European Tour with Three Night Run at The MAC

Removed, the award-winning and critically acclaimed one person play exploring young people’s experiences of the social care system, is set to return to The MAC Belfast. The three-night run, from Thursday, 2nd February until Saturday 4th February, will see the emotive production kick off a European tour.

Removed is performed by Belfast actor, Conor O’Donnell, written by Fionnuala Kennedy and directed by Fionnuala and Prime Cut Production’s Emma Jordan. It is supported by the Arts Council Northern Ireland and Belfast City Council.

Commissioned in response to a large scale multi-disciplinary Community Engagement Project delivered by Prime Cut Productions in 2015, and in collaboration with VOYPIC (Voice of Young People In Care) Removed gives voice to the experiences of young people living within the state care system.

The play’s protagonist, Adam, shares a fictional story, based on real life experiences, about how his life was turned upside down, taking the audience through his tale of social workers, foster homes and the fate of his baby brother Joe.

Removed is the recipient of the 2020 Irish Writers Guild Award for Best Theatre Script and the Arts & Business NI 2021 Creative Communities Award.

Premiered at the Young At Art Belfast Children’s Festival in March 2019, the play has since been selected for the Montenegrin International Theatre Festival, Dublin Theatre Festival, Baboro Children’s Festival Galway, and IPAY Showcase in Philadelphia in January 2020.

An audience member remarked, “I thought the play was excellent. The interwoven stories of children in care were very moving and thought provoking.”

Playwright Fionnuala Kennedy, winner of Best Theatre Script at The 2020 Irish Writer’s Guild Awards, comments, ”It’s a pleasure to bring Removed back to The MAC Belfast. I would like to thank VOYPIC for helping us give voice to the young people in our care system and to the Arts Council Northern Ireland and Belfast City Council for their support.

“Adam’s account is not derived from the story of any one individual, but is, rather, an amalgamation of the many arresting stories recounted to me by young people with care experience here in Northern Ireland – some sad, some funny, some terrifying and all very real and critically important.”

Actor Conor O’Donnell adds, “I’m delighted to inhabit the role of Adam, as Removed returns to my hometown of Belfast.

“It’s an honour to give voice to the young people in the social care system. Adam’s monologue is a raw, emotional account of the experiences of those who are often unheard and I look forward to communicating their stories to a new audience in The MAC this February.”

Removed is suitable for adults and children ages 11 years and over. Younger children may come along with parental permission.

The play features some mild strobe like effects, some mild references to drugs and occasional strong language.

Tickets for Removed are now on-sale. For more information about the show or to book, visit themaclive.com.