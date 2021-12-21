M.B. McGrady & Co celebrates 70 years in business

One of Northern Ireland’s largest and most respected independent chartered accountants, M.B. McGrady & Co., is this year celebrating 70 years in business.

Founded in 1951 by Malachy Bernard McGrady Snr, later joined by Edward McGrady, the accountancy firm has grown in size from just one man to a team of three directors and 40 plus staff, with clients across the province.

M.B. McGrady & Co at 70

Commenting on the anniversary, Director, Conaill McGrady said: “We are delighted to be celebrating our 70th anniversary. When M.B. McGrady & Co. was first established it was located on Market Street, not far from where our office in Downpatrick sits now, and very quickly the practice grew and put down strong roots as a business.

“Today we continue to grow, and our client work spans from individuals and small businesses to multifaceted companies across many sectors, from our three offices in Belfast, Downpatrick and Newtownards.

“Most of our business comes directly from private and professional referrals. We like to think that tells you a great deal about the quality of our service and the fact that because we are independent, we can be much more flexible and more personable than the big national players.”

Conaill added: “We pride ourselves on our professional standards, technical excellence and strong client relations, which may be why many of our clients have remained with us since the early years. It’s not uncommon to work with businesses that have been with us for two / three generations of the same family.”

Specialising in a range of services for both individuals and businesses, M.B. McGrady & Co. offers everything from help with business start-ups, to business advice for owner managed businesses and high growth companies.

In addition to traditional audit and accountancy, services also include succession and exit planning, advice on inheritance tax and capital gains tax, VAT, self-assessment, personal and corporate tax planning and litigation. Its dedicated Making Tax Digital team has helped migrate hundreds of clients across to cloud accounting.

The team at M.B. McGrady also provides services to charities, which include many of the region’s leading charitable organisations.

Visit mbmcgrady.co.uk for more information.