Londonderry Chamber appoints Paul Clancy as CEO

Paul Clancy has been appointed Chief Executive at The Londonderry Chamber of Commerce and brings a wealth of leadership experience from previous roles in Dublin.

Mr Clancy has more than 20 years’ director and management level experience across a range of sectors including manufacturing, agriculture, drinks and construction.

Mr Clancy is a highly experienced board-level business leader and places particular emphasis on people management and development, strategic planning, creating strong relationships between businesses, and has experience in global business development.

The appointment comes at a crucial time for the Chamber as businesses across the North West face the full force of the COVID-19 crisis.

Speaking after his appointment, Paul Clancy said: “It’s a privilege to have been appointed Chief Executive of the Londonderry Chamber of Commerce. This is a wonderful opportunity to lead an organisation which represents some of Northern Ireland’s most innovative, creative, and successful businesses. The business community in the North West is filled with talented and inspiring business leaders and I look forward to working with them to create a stronger regional economy.

“This is, however, a very difficult time for businesses across the North West. The COVID-19 pandemic has already caused upheaval across all sectors, hundreds of businesses have closed their doors, and thousands of people are out of work. Now more than ever businesses need strong leadership, sound advice, and an extraordinary level of financial support to ensure they survive.

“My immediate priority is to help soften the blows that local businesses are experiencing at the moment by working with local representatives, the Executive, and government departments. Businesses, large and small, need strong and coherent guidance and leadership, and I will ensure that the Chamber will be available and accessible to support our members throughout this crisis.

“I am under no illusion as to the scale of the job at the moment but I am heartened by the measures already taken by the local business community to support their business colleagues, wider society, and those on the frontline of this crisis. Businesses in the North West have thrived before and will thrive again, and Chamber will be at the forefront in efforts to support them.”

President of the Londonderry Chamber of Commerce, Redmond McFadden, also said: “I am thrilled that we have appointed Paul as the Chamber’s new Chief Executive. Paul is an impressive and accomplished leader with over 20 years’ experience in leadership and management roles. The Chamber board looks forward to working closely with him to support our members and make the North West a vibrant place to live and do business. He has come on board at a crucial time for the Chamber, and his expertise and competencies will be vital in the weeks and months ahead.”