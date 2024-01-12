Londonderry & Causeway Chambers of Commerce sign strategic partnership

The Londonderry and Causeway Chambers of Commerce have agreed a memorandum of understanding to collaborate on issues affecting the membership of both bodies.

This agreement between the two Chambers sets out a common framework for working together to represent the interests of businesses across the North West and Causeway regions.

The partnership aims to further economic development of the wider North West region, advocate on behalf of the region’s business community, and promote investment into the North West and Causeway, with a particular focus on connectivity, tourism and growth.

It comes at a time when businesses are fighting serious issues including the cost of doing business and continued instability from a lack of Northern Ireland Executive and functioning Assembly.

Londonderry Chamber President Greg McCann said: “We are pleased to announce this new agreement. For years, we have worked closely with the Causeway Chamber to address major issues facing both our memberships. In recent months, we have sought to tackle some existential threats to business in the North West. The cost of doing business has spiraled out of control, and as our own survey in September shows, it is now pushing many businesses to the brink.”

“This formal partnership will strengthen the voice of the business community in this region. It will focus on developing our capacity to attract inward investment and ensure we can compete on a fair footing against other parts of Northern Ireland.”

“I look forward to continuing to work with the team at Causeway Chamber and I hope this partnership continues to bang the drum for the beautiful region and vibrant business community we are fortunate to represent.”

James Kilgore, Causeway Chamber President, added: “In the past, our collaboration with Chamber colleagues in Derry has been instrumental in promoting our members’ interests. Now, with the establishment of this formal partnership, we will work further to address the key issues facing our local economy and bring about more investment in the region. This recognises that given how interconnected we are, investment in the wider North West and Causeway region benefits all of us.”

“Businesses have faced some of the most difficult trading times in living memory, with no Executive in place, and a cost of doing business crisis. By working together, we can focus on developing and pursuing common goals and interests, given we share this dynamic and diverse region.”

“In these uncertain times, unity is our greatest strength, and in working together, we hope to build a more vibrant, sustainable and prosperous regional economy that continues to punch above its weight on the world stage.”