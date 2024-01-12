Jet2.com and Jet2holidays achieve success at Travel Weekly Globe Award

Jet2.com and Jet2holidays have triumphed once again at the Travel Weekly Globe Awards, scooping an unprecedented four awards.

For the eighth consecutive year, Jet2holidays was awarded the Best Short-Haul Operator at an awards ceremony held at JW Marriott Grosvenor House in London.

The UK’s largest tour operator was also recognised for its partnership approach to working with independent travel agents by voting Jet2holidays as Best Trade Sales Team and Best Trade-Friendly Brand. These accolades celebrate the company’s 20-strong trade team and dedicated commitment to investing in its independent travel agency partners to help them drive business growth through its Partners2Success approach.

Adding to its ever-growing awards collection, Jet2.com beat a number of other well-known airlines to be named the Best Short-Haul Airline by UK travel agents for the 11th time.

Travel Weekly Globe Award

Now in their 46th year, the Travel Weekly Globe Awards are widely acknowledged as the Oscars of the travel industry and recognise the best companies and individuals in a range of sectors as voted for by travel agents. This year’s awards were based on tens of thousands of votes from frontline travel agents, and reflect the companies, brands and destinations that have done the most to support their trade partners and customers over the past year.

Alan Cross, Director of Travel Agent Relationships at Jet2holidays, said: “The Travel Weekly Globe Awards are seen as one the industry’s leading award ceremonies and celebrate the very best in travel. To win four awards is a huge achievement and is a resounding recognition from independent travel agent partners and homeworkers. We are delighted to triumph once again and would like to thank everyone who voted for us.

“Our dedicated trade team work tremendously hard year-after-year to deliver our award-winning VIP experience to agents and ensure they are doing all they can to support partners. These latest award wins prove yet again that our partnership approach is working, which is why we will continue to strengthen our relationships with independent travel agents and homeworkers in the year ahead. 2024 is already off to a fantastic start and we are looking forward to another successful year, with our Partners2Success approach remaining at the centre of everything that we do.”

If you are an independent travel agent and are interested in learning more about how you could benefit from working in partnership with Jet2holidays, please visit the company’s dedicated trade site: trade.jet2holidays.com