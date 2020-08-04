Local entrepreneur set to tackle virus with new professional sanitisation and cleaning venture

A local entrepreneur from Lisburn has launched a commercial and domestic sanitisation and cleaning business after spotting an opportunity during the Coronavirus pandemic thanks to help from the Go For It Programme, in association with Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council

The Go For It Programme is part funded by Invest Northern Ireland and the European Regional Development Fund under the Investment for Growth and Jobs Northern Ireland (2014-2020) programme.

Alan Murdough, launched Revolution Cleaning Services NI at the start of the Coronavirus pandemic offering professional sanitisation and cleaning services to commercial, industrial and residential properties.

Alan also launched his own brand of antibacterial hand and surface sanitisers to meet the local consumer demand for high strength germ and virus killing sanitising spray during the coronavirus emergency.

Alan commented, “I’d had the idea for a local cleaning company which offered both residential, commercial and industrial services in the back of my head for quite a while, but had never got round to getting it started.

“When the pandemic hit, my existing business was affected, and I knew that I had the opportunity and some extra time to really think about Revolution Cleaning Services NI.

“As a business owner, I knew the logistics of running a business, but with Revolution Cleaning Services NI I was entering a new market and needed some expert advice. I got in touch with the Go For It programme online and it all went from there.”

The Go For It programme is delivered free of charge by a team of experienced business mentors through Northern Ireland’s wide network of enterprise agencies. It provides expert advice and help with developing a robust business plan to help turn ideas into a commercial enterprise.

Alan continued, “The Go For It Programme was a tremendous support in allowing me to move quickly in response to the coronavirus pandemic to launch my business and offer essential sanitisation services for commercial and domestic clients.

“We couldn’t do face-to-face meetings during lockdown, so I was able to complete the programme virtually via email and telephone calls. I was in constant contact with my business advisor- the team at Lisburn Enterprise Organisation really could not have been more helpful.

“The business plan that we created acted as my road-map for success with clear financial forecasts, sales and marketing plans and a robust approach to insurance and health and safety.”

Hannah William, Business Advisor with Lisburn Enterprise Organisation for Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council, said; “Helping Alan during the start-up stage of his business, especially during the current climate was really fantastic. As an experienced business owner, Alan had a good understanding of what was required, but needed help to fine tune the finer details, especially since he was entering a whole new marketplace.

“We helped Alan to develop a business plan, which included a two-year financial forecast to outline the feasibility and growth potential for the business. Due to the nature of Alan’s business, we were also able to provide advice on HR as well as some of the legislative requirements he would encounter. Alan has had great success in his first few months, with some large contracts underway and more in the pipeline. His products and services are the most effective in the local market, so I have no doubt of his future success.”