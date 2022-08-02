Lisburn Tyre Services celebrates first anniversary

Lisburn Tyre Services specialises in mobile tyre-fitting for car, commercial and agricultural customers, and is celebrating its first birthday with plans to expand in year two after a wheely great year.

Lisburn Tyre Services was founded during the height of the pandemic by Lisburn tyre fitter, David Kinkead, who identified a need for a mobile tyre-fitting provider for customers wanting a hassle free, convenient service with little or no physical contact.

The company, which operates across Northern Ireland, repairs and replaces damaged and worn tyres at the customer’s home, workplace or by the roadside to ensure driver and road user safety, offering an after-hours call out service for emergencies also.

In the last 12 months, Lisburn Tyre Services has fitted over 2000 tyres and has built up an impressive commercial customer portfolio that includes Lagan Valley Steel, O’Hare Transport and Law Commercials not to mention more than 200 car and agricultural customers across the province.

Lisburn Tyre Services

Owner David Kinkead of Lisburn Tyre Services said: “I could not be prouder of how successful the company has been in its first year. After working in the industry for over 20 years, I knew there was a gap in the market for a customer-centric mobile tyre-fitting service.

“My aim is to save customers time and money as I bring the depot to them – leaving them to get on with their day, whether that be at their home or workplace! And for commercial lorry customers I visit their fleet when parked up to get the vehicles road-worthy without the need for drivers taking time out of their busy run,” he added.

“Starting up in the middle of a pandemic also highlighted a need for a more hands-off service for customers who didn’t want to be in close contact with people at depots.

“I’m very excited now as I enter my second year which will see investment in staff, machinery and a general expansion of services to provide customers with an even better service from Lisburn Tyre Services,” concluded David.