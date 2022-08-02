Belfast’s US Consul General welcomes Island Princess to Northern Ireland

US Consul General Belfast, Paul Narain, joined Cruise Belfast representatives to welcome Island Princess on its first visit to Belfast. The 92,000 tonne ‘floating retreat’ arrived into Belfast this morning on day four of a 14-day round trip of the Scottish Highlands, Irish Counties and British Islands voyage. Around 2,200 cruise visitors and 900 crew are travelling aboard the Island Princess, many of whom are from the United States.

Cruise calls help drive significant footfall and spend to tourism businesses right across the region whilst positioning Belfast and Northern Ireland as an exciting visitor and cruise destination. The arrival of Island Princess is the 83rd cruise call to Belfast Harbour this season and is one of 15 visits by Princess Cruises .

Since the cruise operator first called in to Belfast in 2001, it is estimated that Princess Cruises has brought over half a million visitors to the city. This is the 133rd visit by a Princess Cruise ship.

In keeping with maritime tradition, plaques were exchanged between the ship’s Captain, Captain Lorentzen, and port and city officials. Pictured (L-R) are Joe O’Neill, Belfast Harbour, Gerry Lennon, Visit Belfast, Captain Rikard Lorentzen, Island Princess, Paul Narain, US Consul General Belfast and Leo McParland, Hamilton Agency.