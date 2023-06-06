Linen Quarter BID and British Heart Foundation build District of lifesavers

To launch Linen Quarter Health Week, Linen Quarter Business Improvement District (LQ BID) has teamed up with the British Heart Foundation to deliver lifesaving training to its 280 plus members through RevivR, a new free interactive tool that allows users to become CPR certified in just 15 minutes.

RevivR will be rolled out to organisations in the Linen Quarter as part of Linen Quarter Health Week, an annual initiative from LQ BID which returns for its fifth year, from June 5th. The week-long packed schedule of free events is designed to inspire and support people across the Linen Quarter to focus on personal health and wellbeing.

Developed by the British Heart Foundation, RevivR talks users through how to perform CPR and use a defibrillator. It requires only a smartphone and cushion, and users can download a certification in recognition of the training.

Linen Quarter

There are around 1,400 out-of-hospital cardiac arrests in Northern Ireland each year and less than one in ten people survive, performing CPR and using a defibrillator can more than double someone’s chances of survival in some cases, explains Fearghal McKinney, Head of British Heart Foundation Northern Ireland.

He continues, “We’re delighted to be involved with Linen Quarter BID and the excellent Linen Quarter Health Week initiative, during which we will be delivering livesaving CPR training.

“Everyone can learn to be a lifesaver using RevivR, the free online tool developed by the British Heart Foundation which literally puts the power to save a live in people’s hands by teaching CPR in just 15 minutes, using just a smartphone and a cushion.

“We are building a community of lifesavers so that more and more people are able to help save the life of a loved one, colleague, or anyone experiencing a cardiac arrest.”

Free events taking place throughout the week include cardiovascular health checks from NI Chest, Heart & Stroke, which can detect early warning signs and hidden risk factors associated with avoidable chest, heart and stroke illnesses. LQ BID has also partnered with The Physio Group to offer 40-minute physiotherapy screenings for those suffering from aches or pains.

LQ BID is dedicated to improving the Linen Quarter’s focus on health and wellbeing, with installation of outdoor parklets and planting, advocacy for active and sustainable travel, and a pioneering new project to monitor and improve air quality throughout the district.

Additional 2023 Health Week events include an early morning yoga class with complimentary smoothies at the Clayton Hotel, dog petting wellness session at Trademarket, and screening of documentary ‘Together We Cycle’, followed by a panel discussion on how the Dutch cycling culture can be applied in Northern Ireland.

Managing Director of LQ BID, Chris McCracken, said, “This year, we’re delighted to have teamed up with the British Heart Foundation to facilitate the roll out of RevivR, which can teach livesaving skills. We encourage all members to participate in this important initiative and embark on a journey towards a safer Linen Quarter.

“Health Week is a really important initiative for the BID and it serves as a reminder for our members to invest in themselves and focus on their health and wellbeing. The week-long event provides an opportunity for individuals and organisations within the Linen Quarter to participate in an exciting range of activities and various training including CPR and First Aid, to become better equipped to handle emergency situations and even save lives.

For more information on Linen Quarter Health Week visit linenquarter.org/healthydistrict