Linden Foods best steak in national awards

Linden Foods, a Northern Ireland specialist in premium meat products for major retailers, has won a top award in the influential Food Management Industry Today (FMT) awards, writes Sam Butler.

Based in Dungannon, county Tyrone, Linden won the Best Red Meat Product for The Daddy of all Steaks created for Marks and Spencer.

Linden Foods was also highly commended in the following categories

Best New Product Development for Marks and Spencer Food Vietnamese Pork;

Best Red Meat Product for Marks and Spencer Food for Wagyu Fillet Steak;

Best Red Meat Product for Marks and Spencer Food for Large Beef Wellington;

Best Red Meat Product for Marks and Spencer Food King Arthur Roasting Joint; and

Best Poultry Product for Marks and Spencer Food for Chicken Schnitzel.

In addition, Linden was a finalist in the New Product Development for Pork Saltimbocca.

Linden Foods, now part of Ireland’s ABP, has long been a market leader within the Northern Ireland fresh meat processing industry, sourcing and processing top quality beef and lamb.

The 2020 Food Management Today Industry Award winners with guest presented by top chef Michel Roux Jr. at a gala luncheon in the Royal Garden Hotel, Kensington, London.

Winners of the awards, as voted for by the readers of Meat Management’s sister magazine Food Management Today, were judged by industry experts.

The annual FMT Food Industry Awards recognise the hard work and excellence of food processors and manufacturers across the UK food sector as well as trade organisations, ingredients suppliers, machinery and equipment companies, packaging, product innovations, people and training.

Many of the UK’s leading companies and retailers participated and key food industry movers and shakers came together at the Awards Ceremony to celebrate the best of the best.

The awards are in two parts. Readers are invited to vote in seven categories, while manufacturers and retailers can nominate products for entry into one or more of the nine product categories which will be judged by industry experts. The product categories for 2020 were judged at the test kitchens located at the Harper Adams Regional Food Academy.

Food Management Today editor, Pam Brook, said: “These annual awards are eagerly anticipated and have become a great success story. They are truly unique and represent the highest standards in product, service and innovation across the sector. The awards offer a brilliant opportunity to recognise the work that is going on and the progress being achieved in so many areas.”