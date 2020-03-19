Mac vs PC: What Is the Best Computer for Small Business Owners

After 7 years of continued decrease, personal computer shipments have gone up 2.7% from 2018 to 2019.

Among those who own desktop PCs, Windows remain the top operating system contender. At the moment, it holds almost two-quarters of the OS market share in the US alone.

This, however, doesn’t mean that a Windows PC is already the best computer for small business owners. In fact, Windows’ current US market share is 1.96% less from the year before.

Whereas Apple’s operating system, OS X, now holds 25.43% of the market. That’s a considerable 6.44% increase from the previous year.

So the big question now is, which of the two makes for the best small business computer systems? How exactly do Macs and PCs differ anyway?

The Key Difference Between Macs and PCs

The biggest difference between Mac and PC is that all Mac hardware and software come from Apple. Apple itself researches, tests, implements, and builds the hardware technology behind its computers. The same goes for its operating system and all pre-installed software and programs.

Both the hardware and software of PCs, on the other hand, come from a variety of manufacturers. For starters, PC parts can be from different brands like Acer, Asus, Dell, HP, or Lenovo among many others. Moreover, the operating system on a PC can either be Windows or Linux.

What Makes Mac the Best Computer for Small Business Owners

The main selling point of Apple computers is the fact that all its parts come from a single manufacturer. This makes it a lot easier to choose among the various iMac or MacBook options. As of now, there are three iMac and four MacBook models to choose from.

With a Mac, the key factors to consider are the processing power, memory, capacity, and screen size. That’s it. You can then use them straight out of the box, as soon as you set them up and plug them in.

This “plug-and-play” feature is one of the things that make Macs easier to use. It’s also one of the reasons behind the shorter learning curve with Apple computers. Even people who’ve been using Windows for a long time will get used to a Mac in a short time.

Macs Have Potentially Fewer Security Threats

In 2019, cybersecurity firm Kaspersky Lab detected almost 25 million unique malicious objects. That represents a staggering 13.7% increase in the types of malware found the previous year.

Moreover, many cybercriminals hone in on small to medium-sized businesses. In fact, in 2019 alone, more than 40% of data breaches targeted SMBs. What’s even worse is that six in 10 of these victims go out of business six months after an attack.

Macs don’t have impregnable security, nor are they immune to malware or cyberattacks. However, there are fewer malware programs designed for macOS. That’s because worldwide, there are far more people who use Windows.

That’s why most cybercriminals design malware to attack and exploit Windows devices. Since Windows has a much bigger market, it’s not surprising that hackers target them first. This should be a good enough reason to consider choosing Mac for your business.

Go With Mac for a Seamless Integration With Other Apple Devices

Back in 2017, the average US household owned at least 2.6 Apple-made products. Two-thirds of US consumers also owned at least one Apple device.

Fast forward to 2019, and almost six in 10 mobile devices used in the US were running iOS. That’s 20% more than Android devices.

If you and your team are part of the Apple-using crowd, it may be best to stick to Macs at the office too. This will let you simplify the integration between all iOS-powered devices. Best of all, it’s easy to sync iPhones and iPads with iMacs and MacBooks.

Macs Are Often the Top Pick in the Design Industry

Did you know that the first-ever and second versions of Photoshop were exclusive for Mac? That’s because back then, Mac computers were the only ones with color display.

This gave rise to the argument that Mac is the “founder” of digital graphic design. That’s why many professional designers prefer and gravitate toward Apple computers.

That said, if designing is a huge element of your business, you may want to stick to Apple. You may find the photo and video editing capacity of Macs more robust than Windows.

When PCs Make More Sense for Your Business

The main advantage of non-Apple computers for business is that you can get a desktop setup for less than $500. There are even Windows laptops that sell for under $100! If you have a really tight business budget but you need to buy several PCs or laptops, Windows may be a better choice.

PCs Are More Customizable

The fact that many brands can go into a single PC set-up may be an advantage, as this means greater customization. For instance, PCs allow you to easily install a second internal hard drive or graphics card. You can also set up multiple screens from various brands to connect to a single CPU.

Moreover, you can get an additional external hard drive to create and store back up files in. You can then plug the EHD to any other Windows device to access or make changes to the files.

You can also get an EHD for a Mac, but once you use it for a Mac, you can only access the files from Apple computers. If you plug that EHD to a Windows computer, you first need to convert the files so that the latter can read them.

Invest in the Right Computer Systems for Your Business

There you have it, the ultimate guide on what makes for the best computer for small business owners. Take the time to weigh both the pros and cons of Mac and PC before finalizing your decision. Most importantly, be sure to factor in the learning curve and specific needs of your team.

