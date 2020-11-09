Lifehub NI Moves to Larger Premises

Townsend Enterprise Park, has gifted Lifehub NI – a Northern Ireland charity which feeds people with fresh food parcels– with new, larger premises to operate from, to accommodate growing demand in the service.

Townsend Enterprise Park – a charitable organisation – whose aim it is to stimulate social and economic regeneration – has supported Lifehub NI since May 2020 by providing them with a free commercial unit to operate from. Demand has steadily grown for the vital facility, which in just seven months has helped feed over 4,000 families, using fresh foods donated from major supermarkets, food producers, wholesales and restaurants and cafes.

Lifehub NI will now be housed in a much larger unit with access to a large former school-house building to accommodate the distribution of the parcels to people in the colder weather.

Lifehub NI was launched by Edmund Aruofor originally from London, who moved to Belfast, and set-up the charity in 2017.

Edmund starts his day at 4.30am every morning to drive to local supermarkets and depots to collect food which is close to, but not exceeding their sell-by date. He drives over 14,000 miles per year, works 80 hours a week without a penny of government funding or a salary. He has helped over 375 families each week through Covid, a number which is growing.

Edmund Aruofor, founder of Lifehub NI said: “I am literally blown away by the kindness and generosity of Townsend Enterprise Park and indeed the many other businesses who support me day and daily.”

“Without a unit like this, I simply couldn’t do what I do. I want to thank them from the bottom of my heart. I would also like to thank the major supermarkets, the wholesalers, cafes, food producers and cosmetic companies who donate food and products to us to distribute to those in need. This allows us to simply feed people.”

Peter Darragh, Townsend Enterprise Park said: “Lifehub NI is providing such an amazing service to so many people who are struggling.

“We are delighted to be able to play our part in helping Lifehub NI to do the work he does and to provide them the space it needs to flourish.

“Our location, a stone’s throw from the City Centre, adjacent to two huge residential areas of North and West Belfast, makes us so accessible to people who are in need of Lifehub’s help.

“We believe successful enterprises are at the heart of happy, healthy communities – and we nurture, support and strive to help each and every person in our Park, where and when we can.

“Given the devastating effect of the COVID19 pandemic on the economy, and in turn on people’s purses, Lifehub NI’s work has never been so important, and we commend Edmund and his team’s amazing efforts in selflessly helping so many people across Belfast and beyond.”

Townsend Enterprise Park, is home to 46 small-to-medium sized businesses, employing over 300 people from across the city and beyond, providing flexible workspaces, meeting, and training and conference rooms. Other businesses housed there include a professional laundry servicing the hospitality and sports industry, a reflexologist training service, a florist, marble specialists, artists and makers, glazier and a series of other charitable organisations including a homeless charity.

Steeped in history and located on a site of huge historical and economic significance, Townsend Enterprise Park, has been a thriving hub of industry for over 30 years, and it recently celebrated a 100 per cent occupancy rate for the first time in its trading history and amid a pandemic.

To donate to LifeHub NI visit https://gf.me/u/y7aqra