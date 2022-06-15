Lidl Northern Ireland’s buzzing about biodiversity

Lidl Northern Ireland has announced the installation of five new pollinator gardens at its stores across Antrim, Ballymoney, Lisburn and Magherafelt, as well as the retailer’s regional distribution centre in Nutts Corner, as part of its commitment to increasing biodiversity awareness and reaching its ambitious environmental targets.

Lidl Northern Ireland biodiversity

With a focus on optimising green spaces around the store for pollination promotion, the newly installed pollinator gardens are blooming with the addition of new wildflowers, insect hotels and informative signage to educate visitors on biodiversity whilst providing a haven for pollinators like bees, butterflies and hoverflies to flourish.

In conjunction with the goals within its comprehensive sustainability strategy, ‘A Better Tomorrow,’ Lidl Northern Ireland has continually demonstrated its leadership in the biodiversity field. Working towards the protection of biodiversity and the conservation of native ecosystem, the retailer has been a member of the All-Ireland Pollinator Plan since 2018.

The five new pollinator gardens form part of the retailer’s wider project to install 20 gardens at stores across the island of Ireland.

To celebrate the launch of the new pollinator stores, thousands of pollinator-friendly bulbs are now available for customers to purchase and create their very own pollinator-friendly corner in their garden.

Commenting on the initiative Aoife Clarke, Head of Communications and CSR for Lidl Ireland and Northern Ireland said; “As Northern Ireland’s fastest-growing supermarket, it is vital that we play our part to ensure the growth and spread of our native biodiversity, and, consequently, the survival of our bee population. Bees and pollinating insects such as butterflies are crucial for our food ecosystem and we continue to advance our efforts in sustainability and biodiversity by introducing the new pollinator gardens at a number of stores across the region.

“As part of the launch of the new pollinator stores, we are delighted to offer a selection of pollinator-friendly bulbs and plants for our customers’ gardens. We can’t wait to see the bumble bee havens they create.”

Bulbs and plants available now in Lidl Northern Ireland stores start from just £1.49 and range from French Lavender and Potted Sunflowers to Tomato and Pepper Plants and Climbing Jasmine.