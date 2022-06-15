Top 5 crypto-casino in the Netherlands

Even though regulation of online gambling in the Netherlands is a recent event, crypto casinos are fast gaining prominence in the country. Like in most markets, it is gradually replacing the traditional site bringing a whole shift in the industry. First, players are no longer required to visit physical casinos to wager on their favorite games, they can play remotely in the comfort of their houses. Also, they are not restricted to traditional payment methods to deposit and withdraw their funds. Cryptocurrencies have gained mainstream adoption as a payment option that promises anonymity, transparency, and relatively low transaction fees. In this article, we will be exploring the top online casino that offers crypto gambling in the Netherlands.

Jettie Oosterveen, an online casino expert observes that only a few states have taken steps to regulate crypto casinos so far. The Netherlands is one of them, as recent as last year, Jettie Oosterveen observes that the country legalized online gambling. With this, the number of companies seeking operating licenses has increased by a great margin. Given that the Dutch online casino regulatory framework is still young, it is expected that crypto casinos will grow in number within a short period. The situation is made even better by the fact that the administrators believe in a regulated environment rather than outright banning the emerging gambling sectors. Some of the top crypto casinos that are operating in the Netherlands include:

Bitcasino

Bitcasino is one of the crypto casinos in the Netherlands that allows its player to bet exclusively using cryptocurrency. It is among the first crypto casinos having been established in 2013. While most of the casinos that have adopted bitcoin and other cryptos seem sophisticated, Bitcasino has used a different approach, it is on a user-friendly platform that is powered by some of the best software packages. Among the games that players looking for a crypto casino in the Netherlands will find include:

Ezugi live dealer

Betsoft

Takisto power

Betgames Tv

Live lotto, among others

Players joining Bitcasino and depositing bitcoin on the platform are offered a match bonus which can be up to 1BTC. The platform also offers players an option of accepting, with those that opt to take being required to clear within one month. In terms of depositing and withdrawing, the transactions are instant; the wallets are updated immediately with no delays. All transactions on the site are done in bitcoin with no other available payment method.

In terms of customer support, the crypt casino site has provided a support team that is available five days a week through email and live chats.

Among the games that players will find at the casino include a selection of live games with real dealers. They include Baccarat, Blackjack, Roulette tables, Live lotto, Poker, and Dice.

Rocket Pot Rocket Pot

Players looking for a crypt casino in the Netherlands will find Rocket Pot an ideal destination. The platform offers its players a wide variety of crypto games with the bitcoin casino offering more than three thousand different slot games. The more the users play and explore at this crypto casino, the more the rewards.

A player who plays up to the level of 500 has a chance of winning more than 20 BTC. The main requirements to play on the site are opening a crypt wallet and them registering on the platform. Apart from Bitcoin, players can use other coins including Litecoun, Ethereum, and Bitcoin Cash. Other highlights include several bonuses and promotions, a variety of games as well as a loyalty program for active users. Some of the cons associated with the platform are that it does not accept fiat currencies as well as the lack of a VIP club.

Casino Empire

Known for its stylish design of the lobby, the casino offers crypto gambling with the players getting fast bitcoin deposits accompanied by a relatively huge welcome bonus. Although it is currently not available as an application, players can play at the crypt casino using their mobile browsers as well as on the desktop.

Ocean Breeze

Varied reviews have given Ocean Breeze Casino a different rating; some have recommended the platform as one of the crypto-friendly in the Netherlands while others have hesitation due to some reasons.

As one of the new casinos in the Netherlands, the tiny library of games may be understood and the shortcoming is quickly compensation for the generous package that is offered t new players. Players looking for crypt casinos in the Netherlands may find the platforms a great place to engage in their favorite games.

Planet 7

Planet 7 closes our list of the top online casinos that allow the use of cryptocurrencies in the Netherlands. The casino is known for its huge welcome bonus which is 200%. Other benefits that players will get based on the available reviews include enhanced security, a solid jackpot, and a variety of offers and promotional codes.

Crypto casinos are increasing in the Netherlands. Players prefer these platforms for their handsome offers as well as the transparency and low fees that they are charging for depositing and withdrawing funds. As the cryptocurrency casino grows, it will be interesting to watch how the regulatory bodies in the country treat them.