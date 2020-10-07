Lidl Northern Ireland Charity Partnership With NSPCC Blossoms 

Lidl Northern Ireland has announced the second extension of the retailer’s charity partnership with NSPCC Northern Ireland. The partnership will continue until 2022 with Lidl Northern Ireland increasing its fundraising commitment to a staggering £600,000 in support of NSPCC Northern Ireland’s vital services across the region.

Established in 2017, the partnership has delivered fundraising of more than £400,000 for NSPCC Northern Ireland through a range of activities and initiatives driven by Lidl Northern Ireland staff members across 39 stores and supported locally by Lidl’s valued customers.

One of the NSPCC’s most demanded services in Northern Ireland is the Speak Out Stay Safe Schools programme. Thanks to supporters like Lidl Northern Ireland, last year the NSPCC’s Schools Service reached over 33,500 children across Northern Ireland, communicating their right to be safe from abuse and neglect. Although the NSPCC cannot currently visit schools, they continue to work on innovative ways to get these important messages to pupils.

The renewed partnership and funding commitment could enable the recruitment, training and support of 125 Childline volunteers across the charity’s two Childline bases in Belfast and Foyle. It will also support trained practitioners at the NSPCC’s three service centres in Northern Ireland to provide crucial support to children and families recovering from abuse.

To recognise World Mental Health day on Saturday 10th October and the outstanding work that the NSPCC do for young people across Northern Ireland, Lidl Northern Ireland has launched a special seasonal bouquet to promote positive mental health. Priced at £3.99, with £1 from every sale going directly to NSPCC Northern Ireland, the stunning bouquet features LA lilies, yellow chrysanthemums, pink germini and lavender and is available in all 39 stores across Northern Ireland from now until Sunday 11th October.

Angela Connan, Corporate Social Responsibility Manager at Lidl Northern Ireland commented on the renewal: “Since 2017, Lidl Northern Ireland has been proud to partner with NSPCC Northern Ireland to support the charity’s vital work. This partnership is a central initiative in Lidl Northern Ireland’s corporate social responsibility strategy, ‘A Better Tomorrow’, which aims to positively contribute to the communities in which we live and operate.

“Our staff across all 39 stores in Northern Ireland have really embraced this commitment and regularly participate in a wide range of fundraising initiatives – from hampers to Spinathons and even Trolley Dashes.

“Earlier this year Lidl Northern Ireland launched the ‘5 Day Km Challenge’ for staff and challenged everyone to clock up as many kilometres as they could in the space of five days. This activity alone raised more than £10,000 for NSPCC Northern Ireland and significantly contributed to our overall target.

“We’re delighted to have smashed our initial fundraising goal of £250,000 and, as a result of this success, I’m proud to announce the extension of our charity partnership until February 2022 with a new fundraising target of £600,000.

“Working with NSPCC Northern Ireland as our official charity partner has been a huge privilege. We are honoured to continue this partnership and help fund even more initiatives to safeguard and protect children across the region who rely on the services of NSPCC Northern Ireland.”

Joanne McMaster, Supporter Fundraising Manager at NSPCC commented: “As the challenges of the pandemic continue, we must ensure that we can still be here for every child who needs us, so fundraising for our life changing, local services is more important than ever.

“Over the last few months Childline has seen an increase of more than 25 per cent of young children in Northern Ireland getting in touch about their mental health and emotional wellbeing.

“For many young people, the difficult circumstances they were already facing, which can include abuse, domestic violence and difficult family relationships, have been exacerbated during lockdown leaving them feeling alone and trapped.

“Our Childline bases in Northern Ireland have adapted very quickly to be able to support children during the pandemic, with staff and volunteers being designated key workers by the Northern Ireland Executive but we need to be able to do more.”

She added: “The Covid-19 pandemic has had a profound effect on the lives of our children and our focus now is ensuring that the long-term effects of this unprecedented situation don’t negatively shape children’s lives.

“We are committed to ensuring that no child is left to cope alone and thanks to the renewed partnership with Lidl Northern Ireland, we will continue to fight for every childhood.

“Lidl Northern Ireland is such a valued partner and a fantastic long-term supporter of our work to protect children across Northern Ireland. We are so grateful to everyone at Lidl NI for this further extension of their incredible support.”

For more information please visit www.abettertomorrow-lidl-ni.co.uk.