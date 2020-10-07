Its4women joins CompareNI.com

Its4women.co.uk has announced it will partner Northern Ireland’s number one insurance comparison platform CompareNI.com. The local online car insurance specialist, was launched in Northern Ireland in 2019 with an award-winning £1million advertising campaign.

Its4women.co.uk has been operating in the insurance market in the Republic of Ireland for the last eleven years and is one of Coleraine-based MCL InsureTech’s flagship brands, handling over £59m of online car insurance policies for 90,000 customers across Ireland. The brokerage headquarters are based in Coleraine with staff numbers tripling over the last decade, from 30 to 115.

As Chief Executive of MCL InsureTech, Gary McClarty has worked in the insurance industry for over 25 years. Embracing an innovative online digital strategy for Its4women.co.uk, Gary transformed a small family brokerage to one of the leading online insurance providers in Ireland. Gary comments: “We are passionate about everything online and are constantly embracing new ways of working to give customers the best possible online experience. We have the technological know-how and expertise that will enhance the lives of customers who choose us as their online car insurance partner.”

The Its4women.co.uk car insurance portal is 100% online, promising a quote in minutes and, allowing customers to view, renew or make quick and easy amendments to their policies day or night. Additional benefit such as windscreen cover, roadside assistance, home start and emergency overnight accommodation are considered standard on all policies.*

Greg Wilson, Founder and CEO of Northern Ireland’s first and number one insurance comparison website CompareNI.com, comments: “Its4women.co.uk is the perfect example of the expertise we value so highly. Gary and his team have a wealth of experience in this industry and are dedicated to helping customers not just find a competitive price but the best possible policy – which is reflected in their additional benefits as standard approach.

“Having the likes of roadside assistance and windscreen cover is incredibly useful, especially as we enter the winter months. It’s the reassurance and peace of mind for customers which is priceless. They will be a great asset to our panel.”

CompareNI.com was founded by Greg and his brother Ian Wilson, Managing Director, who have grown the company to more than 50 staff – with their headquarters based on Adelaide Street, Belfast.

The company has been recognised with six Deloitte Technology Fast 50 Awards, and has been awarded a Deloitte Best Managed Company Award each year for the past three years – topped by the Gold Standard Deloitte Award for Best Managed Company this year (2020), making it four consecutive wins. ~~ ENDS ~~

About Its4women.co.uk: *Please refer to www.its4women.co.uk for full policy terms and conditions.