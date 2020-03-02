Licensing Awards Success for UK Greetings

UK Greetings were thrilled to take home the ‘Best Licensed Paper Products or Stationary Range’ award at the prestigious 2019 Licensing Awards.

The annual awards ceremony celebrates outstanding achievements in the licensing industry and “their integrity is unquestioned as an endorsement of excellence”.

Proudly spanning all aspects of the UK licensing industry, the awards feature various categories including:

The Retailer Awards

The Product Awards

The Property Awards

The Marketing Communication Award

The Special Awards

All of these categories were rich with promising nominations and finalists this year. The awards night was a competitive, dynamic, and well-attended event.

The card range that rocketed UK Greetings to success this year was their Disney Faces collection. This delightful range is made up of simple yet striking cards featuring iconic Disney and Marvel characters’ faces. The colourful designs feature innovative embellishments such and attachments that really set the range apart.

In response to their success at one of the biggest awards ceremonies in the industry calendar, UK Greetings stated:

“They say three times a charm and whilst we’ve been nominated for this award a couple of times before, this time we’re bringing it home! We’re incredibly proud of our Disney Licensed Products and Disney Faces is a great example of the way we’re continually looking to push our ideas further, to create designs that challenge conventions and capture peoples imaginations. This is an achievement; testament to our fantastic partnership with Disney, the iconic nature of their characters and the talent and teamwork of our design team!”

UK Greetings is one of the largest direct-to-retail greeting card manufacturers in the UK. This award reflects the dedication of their team, and the creativity of their card ranges — in particular, their Disney and Marvel products. To learn more about this range, contact UK Greetings here.”