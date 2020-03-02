Why Marketers Have Embraced the Personalized Email Notifications Craze

PersonalizedEmail notifications are a necessity for most marketers because they are a cost-effective and efficient way of reaching out to customers. Unfortunately, customers receive dozens of emails every day, most of which end up in the trash box. That is why marketers need to create notifications that stand out from the rest.

Personalized Mail

Personalized notifications are one way of standing out from the competition and getting the client’s attention. Personalization involves using information about the customer’s name, brand, and other personal information to develop a unique mail for them. Marketers can also use their gender, geographical location, and important dates such as birthdays and anniversaries. The personalized details appear in the subject line and the content.

The Benefits of Personalization

Personalized notifications enhance customer engagement and can increase conversions by up to 20 percent. Personalized mail gets 18% more clicks and four times more purchases from recipients than general notifications. Customers are more responsive to personalized messages than generic notifications. Research indicates that clients are likely to read 26% more messages with customized subject lines than those with general references. Further, personalized mail generates 5.7% more revenue than generic mail. The impressive statistics are not surprising because personalized messages contain relevant content and propositions that align with the customer’s needs and interests.

Personalization Techniques and Tactics

Customized email should go beyond addressing the customer by name to include relevant content. Moreover, the content should be time conscious such that it guides the customer on the next move in the purchase journey. Other tactics involve mentioning the name of the marketer or account manager who handles a particular customer in the ‘From’ section. Marketers can also design a large font and text for the ‘From’ section to give it prominence.

In the content section, the marketer can personalize by adding the client’s logo or watermark at the top or in the background. Imagery is another powerful customization tool. Marketers may use images that match the recipient’s line of business. For instance, a parcel company can use images of fruits and vegetables when addressing a client in the grocery business. Similarly, a clothing line can use images that match the customer’s gender, such as male models for male recipients.

Marketers can also customize mail by using browsing data to create content that addresses the customer’s interests. They use data on purchasing and browsing history to make product recommendations. For instance, a marketer can offer limited-time discounts for items that shoppers viewed or put in an abandoned cart.

Web Design Tools

Web designers can help marketers develop customized email notifications by creating templates that suit the names, fonts, and text sizes for different clients and account managers. They can also make code modifications that allow marketers to highlight the subject line with large, bold text that makes it stand out. Other code applications enable web designers to personalize the content. Read more about coding techniques that web designers can use to create personalized notification templates on this Shopify affiliate site.