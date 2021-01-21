Lanyon launches agri-food podcast The Fifth Quarter

Lanyon Group has launched The Fifth Quarter, a new podcast focused on the companies, people and issues within the Northern Ireland agri-food sector.

The Fifth Quarter podcast, in association with Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council, will go live on 29th January 2021 as the first in a series of monthly episodes. It will get beneath the skin of one of the province’s most important industries and explore the added value – or as it is known in the industry, the “fifth quarter” – which gives those businesses the edge, hence the title.

Hosted by Lanyon Senior Account Director David Elliott, the first episode focuses on life after Brexit and features interviews with Devenish Chief Executive Richard Kennedy, Northern Ireland Food and Drink Association Executive Director Michael Bell and Caroline McArdle, the founder of Lurgan artisan chocolate business Cobden and Brown.

The podcast will showcase the rich tapestry of sole traders, farmers, SMEs and large firms that make up this critical sector. It will chart the challenges and the opportunities, the success stories and the lessons learned from the key personalities who are the driving force behind agri-food in Northern Ireland – from company owners and chief executives, to academics, futurists, scientists, landowners and artisan producers.

This podcast will provoke discussion around the key issues and challenges facing the industry, as well as shining a light on the good news and success stories and celebrating our passion for food and drink. Most importantly, it will highlight the critical role that the agri-food sector plays in driving the Northern Ireland economy through export, innovation, R&D and the outstanding quality for which our produce is renowned.

Katie Doran, Partner at Lanyon, said: “At Lanyon, we have a close relationship with the agri-food sector as well as in depth knowledge and experience of its challenges and opportunities. My own family background was in the meat industry and I have always had a passion for the sector with so many strong relationships with producers across Northern Ireland and beyond. Jonathan Ireland, my business partner, has worked across the sector with food producers and processors right through to large retail. Last but by no means least, at Lanyon we are very fortunate to have our own resident agri-food specialist, David Elliott who still manages his own farm. Between us, we cover all aspects of the sector, from “field to fork”.

“As the sector faces into a period of transformation due to climate change as well as Brexit, we want to bring all of our knowledge and expertise from reputation management to crisis communications to the sector and we have been working on developing our agri-food sector team for some months. This podcast is an exciting opportunity to create discussion and debate as well as showcase some of the sector’s achievements and cutting edge developments.”

David Elliott, Lanyon’s host of the Fifth Quarter Podcast, said: “The Fifth Quarter Podcast will give due prominence to arguably our most important sector, one which is very close to my heart. We have some of the best producers, processors, chefs and retailers to be found anywhere in the world and it is time we celebrated them properly; this podcast promises to do just that.

“We’ll be focusing on a different issue each week, whether it’s Brexit, agri-tech or sustainability, and talking to the key figures in the industry to find out what makes them and this sector tick. We’ll also be introducing a host of unsung heroes who day in and day out work hard to make sure we are able to produce a feast of top class produce and who are quite simply the backbone of this industry.”

To listen to the Fifth Quarter Podcast head to iTunes. Available 29 January 2021.