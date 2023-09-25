KPMG launches NetWalks at One Young World Summit in Belfast

KPMG will be ensuring tomorrow’s leaders build lifelong networks and are mentally and physically refreshed at the upcoming One Young World Summit in Belfast at a series of walks throughout the weeklong event.

The KPMG NetWalks will see the firm lead delegates through the heart of the city to the conference venue at the International Convention Centre, to the Cathedral Quarter and to the Titanic Quarter.

Taking in some of the city’s sights, the walks are designed to keep the 2,000 participants from around the world active and bolster their wellbeing during what will be a busy week of conference activities. They will also give delegates the opportunity to network while simultaneously seeing some of the city.

KPMG is a longstanding supporter of the One Young World Summit which is being held in Belfast for the first time, starting next Monday 2nd October. It will bring over 2,000 young leaders representing 190 countries and 250 organisations in an annual gathering which confronts the biggest challenges facing humanity.

Johnny Hanna, Partner in Charge of KPMG in Northern Ireland, said: “We are delighted to be running the KPMG NetWalks during the One Young World Summit. Many of the delegates will be visiting Belfast for the first time and we want to play our part to make sure they learn about our city and are mentally and physically refreshed so they can make the most of what promises to be a hugely rewarding week.

“The lessons delegates learn – from each other and from the stellar list of speakers – at the event will be taken back to their homes in all corners for the world and we want to make sure they have the best experience possible. Good luck to everyone taking part from all of us at KPMG and we look forward to NetWalking with you throughout the week.”

Alexandra Nelson is one of seven delegates from KPMG Ireland and 32 from KPMG Global attending One Young World in Belfast and will be helping lead the NetWalks.

She said: “The One Young World Summit represents a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, one which we, as delegates, are really looking forward to and one which will put Belfast in the spotlight for the week. The KPMG NetWalks will be part of an intense few days of activity and we can’t wait to meet and network with our peers from around the world.

“We hope that delegates will take the ethos of the KPMG NetWalks back to their home cities after the summit and organise their own NetWalks.”

Delegates at One Young World participate in four transformative days of speeches, workshops and networking. Throughout the Summit, they are counselled by influential political, business, and humanitarian leaders such as President Mary Robinson, Didier Drogba and Professor Muhammad Yunus.

Once the Summit is over, delegates graduate as One Young World Ambassadors, returning to their workplaces and communities with the means and motivation to make a difference. Since 2010, One Young World Ambassador projects have impacted the lives of over 41.56 million people.