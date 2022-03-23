John Minnis Scoops Two Major Property Awards

John Minnis Estate Agents has scooped two national awards at the highly coveted Guild Property Professionals Awards in London.

The multi-award winning, 18-year-old agency with over 30 members staff, picked up the Gold award for Sales in Northern Ireland category as well as Silver in Lettings.

Former Sky Sports News Anchor, Kirsty Gallagher, hosted the awards ceremony attended by 400 of the UK’s top estate and letting agents in the UK property industry in the QEII Centre in Westminster, London.

John Minnis Estate Agents

The Guild is a Trading Standards approved network of 800 of the best independent estate agents from across the UK and provides John Minnis Estate Agents an exclusive link to the English market. The Guild is a sign of professional excellence that agents can use to differentiate themselves from their competitors and assure clients that they will act with knowledge and integrity to achieve results.

Speaking at the awards John Minnis said: “We are absolutely over the moon to be recognised amongst our most esteemed industry peers from across the UK, including England, Scotland and Wales, and to come home with two awards is truly amazing and a credit to the whole team.

“The past two years has provided an extremely active market, and the team has navigated this period extremely well, I would like to thank them for their hard work, loyalty and dedication. Without which awards like these would not be possible.”

Iain McKenzie, CEO of The Guild of Property Professionals, said: “It was great to be back together again and reflect on the past twelve months, looking at what has happened within the sector during 2021 and what we expect to happen moving forward into 2022.

“The Guild Awards are a way for us to acknowledge agents who have gone above and beyond for their clients and the industry in 2021. Congratulations to all agents and offices that received awards this year, and all the best for 2022.”

“Many have excelled and provided exceptional customer service while guiding buyers and sellers through their home moving journey.

John Minnis Estate Agents offer sales and lettings across Belfast, North Down and Ards Peninsula. Visit www.johnminnis.co.uk for details.