John Lennox to speak at Sing! Europe Conference in Belfast

Internationally renowned speaker, author and Professor of Mathematics at Oxford University John Lennox will address the Sing! Europe Conference at the SSE Arena, Belfast on Friday 16 June.

Hosted by GRAMMY nominated hymn-writers Keith and Kristyn Getty ahead of their Sing! World Tour which will kickstart at the SSE Arena on Saturday 17 June, the special four-hour conference will feature teaching, creative artistry and singing from classical and gospel musicians.

John Lennox

Armagh-born John Lennox will join the line-up of performers and guest speakers as one of the most well-known speakers and authors on the interface of science, philosophy, and religion. He has written a wealth of prominent books including Can Science Explain Everything?, Artificial Intelligence and the Future of Humanity and God and Stephen Hawkings and has also debated leading scientists and authors including Richard Dawkins, Christopher Hitchens and Peter Singer.

As a young man studying at Cambridge University, Professor Lennox also struck up a friendship with the late Belfast-born CS Lewis who he described as a “mentor” and as one who encouraged him to reject the demands of scientists who wanted him to give up his belief in God.

Sing! Europe Conference

Keith and Kristyn Getty founded the Sing! Conference in 2017 which welcomes over 10,000 people to Nashville each September along with a global online audience and translations into 13 languages.

The hymn-writing duo will now bring the conference to Belfast before embarking on their first world tour that will take them to the Sydney Opera House, and the Star Theatre in Singapore before leading music at the Fourth Lausanne Congress in South Korea in 2024.

Tickets to the conference and the concert, which has limited tickets remaining, can be purchased here: https://www.gettymusic.com/tour

Speaking ahead of the Sing! Europe Conference, Professor John Lennox said: “I am delighted to be speaking at this year’s Sing! Europe Conference in Belfast which I am sure will be a calendar highlight for many. Having grown up in Northern Ireland, it will be a privilege to speak at the SSE Arena and to support Keith and Kristyn’s fantastic work which through music, connects people to their faith in way that I never could”.

Keith Getty OBE added: “Kristyn and I are so excited to return home and bring the Sing! Conference to Belfast next month before we embark on our first world tour. It will be a tremendous honour to once again join with a home crowd to lift up our voices and engage in vital conversations about the beauty of songs and the power of hymns in our local church contexts, around the globe, and into future generations”.

“Having followed and admired Professor Lennox’s work for a long time, we are so pleased that he is able to join us and address the first Sing! Europe Conference. I am certain that he will add much value to the conference which already has an impressive line-up of performers and speakers. John’s insightful input to this year’s theme of The Great Commission is something that should not be missed”.