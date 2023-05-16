Anchor High Leadership Summit confirmed for Derry on 31 May

Manufacturing Northern Ireland’s annual Anchor High Leadership Summit takes place in Derry’s historic Guildhall on 31 May. The Summit is the flagship event and closes off Manufacturing Month, a full month devoted to the manufacturing and engineering sector in Northern Ireland.

Anchor High Leadership Summit

Established and emerging leaders from the manufacturing and engineering sectors across the island of Ireland will come together to explore their own leadership challenges, learn about their changing workplace and workforce, and the big strategic challenges and opportunities that lay ahead.

Panels, workshops, and discussions at this year’s summit focus on issues as varied as strategy, sustainability and ESG, digitalisation, skills and people, and creating diverse workplaces.

Hosted by business broadcaster Jamie Delargy, speakers at the Anchor High Leadership Summit will include

Jill McKitterick, Production Manager, Coca Cola HBC

Alyson Hogg MBE, Founder, Vita Liberata

Mark Higgins, Director of Operations, FAST Technologies

Martin Tierney, Director at Seating Matters

Kerry-Ann McGeown, Global Communications Manager at Terex

Barry Winkless, Chief Strategy Officer at CPL and Head of the Future of Work Institute

The summit will then culminate with a celebration dinner that evening in the Guildhall to mark 20 years since the foundation of Manufacturing Northern Ireland as well as inducting the 2023 entrants into the Manufacturing Hall of Fame.

Mary Meehan, Deputy Chief Executive, Manufacturing NI said: “The Anchor High Leadership Summit is now a cornerstone of the local calendar. It’s an opportunity for our makers and our manufacturing leaders to get together and discuss the shared issues facing them. It’s also a chance for emerging leaders to connect with more experienced colleagues and mentors and build vital relationships which will be crucial as they progress through their careers.”

“Many past participants testify to the benefit of taking part and many have changed how they lead their businesses to meet the challenges and opportunities discovered at the Summit.”

“This year’s conference also marks the 20th anniversary of the establishment of Manufacturing NI. The organisation was formed in Derry after a group of like-minded manufacturers came together to give the sector a strong and combined voice. It is special to be bringing it home this year and welcoming hundreds of manufacturing and engineering leaders to the city in recognition of how the organisation and, indeed, our industry has flourished over the past two decades.”

For tickets, agenda, and further information, please visit https://www.manufacturingmonthni.com/anchorhighsummit/