Jet2.com only UK airline to be named a Which? Recommended Provider

Jet2.com has once again been named a Which? Recommended Provider, after the leading leisure airline emerged in top position of Which?’s annual survey of short-haul airlines.

Jet2.com was the only UK airline to receive the coveted Which? Recommended Provider 2023 badge from Which?.

Jet2.com achieved the highest customer score in Which?’s annual survey of short-haul airlines, which surveyed more than 8,000 travellers and asked them to rate their experiences of flying in the past two years on a range of criteria. This included customer service, punctuality, boarding experience, seat comfort, food and drink, cabin cleanliness and refund satisfaction score.

The leading leisure airline was recognised by customers for its customer service, receiving an impressive five stars out of five. Multiple respondents praised the company’s commitment to delivering a VIP customer service and the airline’s helpful and friendly staff, with one respondent noting that Jet2.com “excelled in all areas of customer support”, while another claimed it is the “best airline by a country mile”.

In the categories for value for money, cabin cleanliness, and boarding, Jet2.com received a score of four stars.

Following the survey, Jet2.com was awarded with the coveted Which? Recommended Provider badge, with Which? stating “airlines like Jet2.com have distinguished themselves by offering flyers excellent customer care and a reliable service.”

This latest recognition follows on from Jet2holidays (Beach and Resort Holiday) and Jet2CityBreaks also being named a Which? Recommended Provider. It is the fifth year running that Jet2holidays has received this prestigious status, while for Jet2CityBreaks it is the second consecutive year.

The companies continued investment into delivering a VIP customer service has already seen Jet2.com and Jet2holidays win Travel Brand of the Year at the Which? Travel Awards 2022. This VIP customer service includes friendly flight times and an industry leading 22kg baggage allowance and 10kg hand luggage through a flight-only booking with Jet2.com. Customers travelling with Jet2holidays get to experience Jet2.com flights as well as a choice of thousands of 2-5-star hotels, in-resort Customer Helpers, airport transfers, free child places and ATOL protection, all secured for a low £60pp booking deposit.

Steve Heapy, CEO of Jet2.com and Jet2holidays, said: “We are extremely proud to be the only (UK Based Airline) short-haul airline to receive Which? Recommended Provider status and to be repeatedly recognised for the way we look after customers and independent travel agents.

“This coveted badge from the UK’s consumer champion demonstrates how our standards of customer care exceed other short-haul airlines. There is no better testament for our VIP customer service than this recognition, and it is a true reflection of the hard work and dedication of our brilliant colleagues who go above and beyond to look after customers.

“We are confident that this recognition is something that customers and independent travel agents will strongly consider when booking that much-deserved holiday this year, as they know they can trust and rely on us when it comes to going the extra mile.”

The findings of Which?’s annual survey of short-haul airlines can be viewed below:

Best and Worst Airlines in 2023

https://www.which.co.uk/reviews/airlines/article/best-and-worst-airlines-a5EhC8N851et

For further information and to book visit www.jet2.com or www.jet2holidays.com