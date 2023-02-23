Belfast International Airport first NI Airport to gain ISO 14001 environmental certification

Belfast International Airport, part of the VINCI Airports network, has received the ISO 14001 certification. This is the first time in Northern Ireland that an airport has been recognised with this international standard for its Environmental Management System (EMS).

This achievement shows the commitment to managing and minimising the impact that the airport has on the environment, but is also aimed at improving the efficiency of our management systems, thereby enhancing value to passengers and other relevant stakeholders.

Belfast International Airport,

The certification, granted by the NQA, represents an important step towards environmental management. The achievement of ISO 14001 is one more of the key VINCI Airports’ environmental goals that Belfast International Airport has achieved before the deadline established by the network (2030).

The airport has been working on several sustainability initiatives that has led to the achievement of the ISO 14001 accreditation including; the roll out of LED lighting throughout the terminal, the use of solar power to power all aspects of the airport and a commitment to reducing waste and water usage. Further initiatives are planned throughout 2023 including LED lighting across the airfield and the introduction of fully electric passenger buses.

Belfast International Airport is the 25th airport in the VINCI Airports network to obtain this certification.

Kevin Napier, Compliance Manager, celebrated achieving the certification. “Receiving this certification is testament to the commitment that Belfast International Airport and VINCI Airports have to halve our scope 1 and scope 2 carbon emissions by 2030. It is a significant step along that journey and comes on the back of recent funding from the UK government for our sustainability initiatives .”