Jet2.com and Jet2holidays travel insurance once again awarded 5 Star Defaqto Rating

Jet2.com and Jet2holidays have received a 5 Star Rating by Defaqto for their travel insurance product for the 3rd consecutive year, showing that the product offers customers the highest quality range of features and benefits that will provide them robust cover, against the unexpected while on holiday.

This 5 Star Rating from Defaqto, an independent information and ratings business, makes Jet2.com and Jet2holidays’ travel insurance product one of the highest quality offerings on the market. As the UK’s leading leisure airline and tour operator experiences strong demand for their award-winning flights and package holidays, it gives customers extra peace of mind and assurance ahead of their well-deserved getaways.

In addition to providing cancellation and medical cover, the travel insurance product also provides cover for over 200 common pre-existing medical conditions at no extra cost.

Insurance products must meet with a core criteria as defined by Defaqto’s team of analysts to receive the top 5 star rating, and only the most extensive of travel insurance policies are awarded the highest quality rating.

Defaqto’s analysts independently research and analyse more than 43,000 UK financial products and funds, ensuring their ratings are always relevant and up to date. For insurance products, experts from Defaqto scrutinise the level of protection different policies provide and award each policy with a rating from 1-5 Stars based on the quality and comprehensiveness of cover.

Jet2.com and Jet2holidays’ 5 Star Defaqto rated travel insurance product includes

Free cover for kids with every adult policy purchased

Up to £10m medical, £5,000 cancellation and £2,000 baggage cover

Over 200 common pre-existing medical conditions covered at no extra cost

Cancellation and medical cover if diagnosed with COVID-19 within 14 days of departure, as well as whilst customers are abroad.

By booking this policy at the same time as a flight or holiday, all the above cover is included in just a few clicks. Full details on the policy can be found at: https://www.jet2.com/flights/insurance and https://www.jet2holidays.com/insurance

Steve Heapy, CEO of Jet2.com and Jet2holidays, said: “From the strong demand we are seeing for our award-winning flights and holidays, it is clear customers want reassurance and are looking to book their getaways with a reputable provider they can rely on. Our travel insurance product provides extra peace of mind on top of our award-winning customer service, and we are delighted it has been awarded the top rating for another year by Defaqto.

“This rating makes our policy one of the most comprehensive on the market, offering customers the best protection. Travel insurance is not just to cover for things that happen on holiday, so we always encourage customers to take out travel insurance as soon as they book. This will ensure their whole trip is covered from the time of booking, providing reassurance should the worst happen.

“Our travel insurance can be bought in just a few simple clicks when booking a flight or holiday with us, meaning customers are immediately safe in the knowledge they are protected against the unexpected.”

Terms and conditions apply.

For further information and to book visit www.jet2.com or www.jet2holidays.com