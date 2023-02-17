High Trees Donaghadee Development Announces Show Home Opening

Northern Ireland property developer, Strand Homes, has announced a major milestone for their newest eco-development in Donaghadee.

High Trees, located on the picturesque County Down coastline town of Donaghadee, will officially open its eagerly awaited show home on Sunday 19th February 2023.

Known as the ‘Dover of Ireland’, the seaside town boasts breath-taking ocean views, a bustling town centre and thriving, family-feel community.

Jen Mitchell, sales and marketing manager at Strand Homes commented: “We’re truly delighted to be opening the show home at High Trees this weekend and can’t wait to unveil our latest eco-friendly and meticulously designed new homes.

“We worked very closely with an interior designer to create unique homes that are as beautiful on the inside as the scenery that surrounds them.

“The development is a selection of three and four bedroom, detached and semi-detached homes, which will appeal to a range of buyers, from first time buyers to those seeking their forever home. In fact, one of the estate agents acting on behalf of Strand Homes has even already purchased a home there for themselves.”

The new community was designed by Strand Homes to boast a light, fresh and welcoming feel with the use of the finest building materials and exceptional finishes found throughout. New customers can be involved with selecting their finishes to personalise the design of their new home.

Jen continued: “With homeowners keen to live more sustainably, Strand Homes is making this more achievable by providing all homes with the tools and technology to reduce their carbon footprint and their energy bills. High Trees is leading the way as one of the few developments in Northern Ireland where every home is fitted with in-roof solar panels and a 5kWh battery, allowing the homes to store energy created throughout the day and use it at night – that’s fantastic news for homeowners at a time when energy bills remain uncertain. Every home is also fitted with EV car charging facilities.

“Strand Homes stands out as passionate about planting and is a member of the All-Ireland Pollinator Plan, meaning that only native and pollinator friendly plants are used within the developments where possible. Therefore, home gardens are designed to grow and flourish over the coming years and enhance biodiversity.”

Homes at High Trees currently range from £255,000 to £425,000.

To find out more, or to book an appointment to experience the new Strand show home at High Trees, call the UPS Newtownards office on 028 9181 1444.