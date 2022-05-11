Jet2.com and Jet2holidays to Verona from Belfast International Airport

Jet2.com and Jet2holidays have waved off their first flight to Verona from Belfast International Airport, celebrating the launch of the brand-new route for Summer 22 from the base.

The busy flight marks the start of the leading leisure airline and UK’s leading tour operator flying to many destinations across Europe operating weekly Wednesday services to the Italian city from Belfast International Airport this summer from 11th May to 21st September. The start of services to Verona gives holidaymakers easy access to captivating Lake Garda and comes in response to strong demand from local customers and independent travel agents for Summer 22 flights and holidays.

The largest of the freshwater lakes in Italy, Lake Garda in the country’s north is situated at the heart of the Italian Lakes and is within easy reach of the popular tourist city of Verona. Surrounded by small, picturesque villages, majestic mountains and shorelines stretching over 90 miles, Lake Garda’s coves and clear waters make it an ideal spot for windsurfing and swimming.

Jet2.com and Jet2holidays have 21 sun and city destinations on sale from across the Mediterranean, Canary Islands and Europe for Summer 22 from Belfast International Airport. With 41 weekly flights available during peak times from Belfast International Airport for Summer 22, the leading leisure airline and package holiday specialist are offering local customers and independent travel agents in Northern Ireland with unrivalled choice and flexibility when it comes to booking or enjoying a much-needed getaway to their favourite summer destinations.

Steve Heapy, CEO of Jet2.com and Jet2holidays, said: “We are delighted to see our first flight take off to Verona from Belfast International Airport today. Feedback from customers and independent travel agents across Northern Ireland has been telling us that flights and holidays to Italy are very much in demand for Summer 22, so it is fantastic to be operating to this popular Italian destination from Belfast International Airport and giving holidaymakers access to Lake Garda. With 21 sun and city destinations on sale this summer from the base, we are pleased to be offering an unrivalled programme for Summer 22 and giving customers and independent travel agents in Northern Ireland huge choice when it comes to enjoying a holiday with our award-winning airline and tour operator.”

For further information and to book visit www.jet2.com or www.jet2holidays.com