Jet2.com and Jet2holidays Set For Record Breaking Weekend

Jet2.com and Jet2holidays will operate their busiest ever weekend over Saturday 23rd and Sunday 24th July, with almost 150,000 customers travelling to and from their favourite holiday destinations across the Mediterranean and Canary Islands.

This summer is Jet2.com and Jet2holidays’ biggest ever summer programme, with capacity increasing 14% compared to Summer 19. Despite recent disruption affecting the sector, the company has not cancelled a single flight due to staff shortages – with millions of customers having travelled already this summer.

A fleet of 106 aircraft is in operation over the weekend, flying to over 50 destinations from across 10 UK bases. In total, the company will operate more than 800 flights this weekend with over 425 flights on Saturday 23rd July alone.

When it comes to the most popular destinations, Majorca, Tenerife and Faro (Algarve) are the three busiest destinations this weekend with the Balearics, Canaries, Mainland Spain, Greece, Turkey, Cyprus and Malta all proving incredibly popular too, as UK holidaymakers look to enjoy their well-deserved holidays.

Jet2.com and Jet2holidays took action to proactively recruit well ahead of the bounce back and as such have a very visible uniformed presence in place (referred to as the Red Team) in UK airports as well as in main overseas airports and in resorts.

This team, comprised of thousands of colleagues, are on hand making an enormous difference in terms of assisting and guiding customers through their journey. By commencing active recruitment in Autumn 2021 it means Jet2.com and Jet2holidays have not made any cancellations due to staff shortages.

Having this team in place also means that Jet2.com and Jet2holidays have continued to operate a huge programme of flights and holidays, receiving positive feedback from customers and independent travel agents. The companies have continued to win awards for their industry-leading customer service, recently winning Which? Travel Brand of the Year and being recognised as the best airline and best tour operator for customer satisfaction according to July’s UKCSI published by the Institute of Customer Service.

Steve Heapy, CEO of Jet2.com and Jet2holidays said: “This weekend marks the start of the peak summer holiday period and, thanks to our continued growth, it represents our busiest weekend ever. We always knew this was going to be a bumper summer with all types of customer – families, couples, groups and solo travellers – jumping at the chance to get away for their much-needed holidays. That is precisely why we took early action to make sure we had the team in place to operate a huge programme, whilst delivering the industry-leading customer service we are known for. I am extremely proud of the way our colleagues have continued to look after customers and for the fact that we have not cancelled a single flight because of staff shortages. As the peak summer holiday season begins and holidaymakers get away to the sunshine, we know that customers will remember who has looked after them, as well as who has not.”

