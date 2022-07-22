OutmoreNI Is Calling People to Get Out and About

Website, OutmoreNI, is encouraging people of all ages and abilities to get out and enjoy the health boosting benefits of being outdoors this summer. From beautiful beaches to wonderful walkways, NI locals are spoilt for choice. With hundreds of outdoor trails and places now listed on its newly updated website, OutmoreNI provides a gateway to perfect escapism right on your doorstep.

Not only is getting your walking shoes on great for your physical health, it can be even better for mental wellbeing. Taking time out to explore nature has been proven to release endorphins and reduce stress.

Some studies even suggest that being around animals and wildlife may be beneficial for overall wellbeing. They have found that activities involving observing and interacting with wildlife in their natural habitat, such as bird watching, can improve feelings of wellbeing, relaxation, and connection to nature.

Nature is for everyone. It is essential that we can all access some element of the outdoors, whatever our circumstances. For someone living with loss of vision, hearing or mobility, their need to enjoy nature may actually be more essential, as it can positively impact on their wellbeing.

Beverley Magowan, Marketing Manager at OutmoreNI explains: “Many parks, nature reserves and forest areas have made changes to make their entrances and paths more accessible and some organisations provide activities specifically designed to be more accessible.

“All this information is available on our website, OutmoreNI.com, to ensure the power of the outdoors for mental and physical wellbeing, remains inclusive for all.”

Another growing practise for improving mental wellbeing and physical health is cold-water dipping. TikTok star Serena Terry (aka Mammy Banter) set up her own group ‘Waves’ in 2022. The group regularly meet up in beaches across the Northwest of Ireland and go for early morning dips together. The practice of cold-water dipping is also proven to come with multiple physical and mental health benefits, all while exploring the beautiful surroundings of local beaches.

According to Serena, “There are of course benefits for mental health scientifically from cold water therapy, and pairing that with a social aspect and getting people out of their houses and meeting new people can help our mental health even more, especially in the times we’re in.”

Practices such as cold-water dipping must be done safely and correctly, as there are risks such as cold-water shock. However, if done right, it has shown to be hugely beneficial to mental wellbeing.

For more information on what outdoor trails and places exist in Northern Ireland for your next adventure, visit www.outmoreni.co