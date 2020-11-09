Jet2.com and Jet2holidays picks up a HAT TRICK of accolades in ONE WEEK for pandemic response 

Jet2holidays has capped off a week of praise for how it has handled the Covid-19 pandemic, when it was rewarded with ‘Best Large Tour Operator’ by the Scottish Passenger Agents’ Association (SPAA).

The award was given at a virtual event held by the Scottish Passenger Agents’ Association (SPAA), to recognise individuals and companies who have responded well to the pandemic.

Jet2holidays was recognised by SPAA president Joanne Dooey for “its excellent communication throughout the past six months, which has greatly helped members. Whether switching destinations, adding capacity to destinations with a travel corridor, or helping with amendments and refunds, this company was the easiest to deal with.”

The award comes on the back of two other successes this week. On Monday, Jet2holidays was named a World Travel Leader for its positive response to the pandemic at the annual World Travel Leaders Awards as part of London Travel Week 2020. According to the judges, this was driven by Jet2holidays’ “positive approach to refunds and cancellations.”

In addition, Jet2.com and Jet2holidays received praise in the Daily Telegraph on Saturday. In an article headlined ‘In praise of Jet2 and other travel companies having a good pandemic’, the newspaper’s consumer correspondent wrote: “Top of the list are, indeed, Jet2.com and Jet2holidays, which have kept up contact with customers and given refunds without a fuss. Jet2 was voted best short-haul airline by readers in the Telegraph Travel Awards last year, and customer service is clearly a priority.”

This approach to customer service has seen Jet2.com and Jet2holidays continue to win praise from customers, consumer organisations, media, and independent travel agents for how they have looked after customers during the pandemic.

This includes Jet2.com and Jet2holidays ranking as the number one and two travel firms for providing refunds, according to a travel refund cancellation survey of more than 77,000 people by MoneySavingExpert.com (MSE). In addition, Jet2.com was recognised as the only UK airline to promptly provide refunds without significant backlogs, following a review by the UK Civil Aviation Authority (CAA).

Steve Heapy, CEO of Jet2.com and Jet2holidays said: “During a time where there has been so much uncertainty, we have continued to put our customer-first strategy ahead of everything else. Put simply, this approach is the right thing to do, and we know that customers and independent travel agents will remember how we treated them during the pandemic. We would like to thank everyone who has given us such positive feedback and we can assure them that we will continue to do the right thing by them.”

Visit www.jet2.com or www.jet2holidays.com

Independent travel agents can visit: trade.jet2holidays.com