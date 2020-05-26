JComms up for two major UK awards

Belfast firm JComms is in running for UK agency categories in CIPR Excellence Awards and PRmoment awards

The company, which provides PR, public affairs, and digital content services, has been nominated for Best UK Small PR Consultancy in the CIPR Excellence Awards 2020 and Boutique Agency of the Year in the PRmoment Awards 2020.

JComms also won Outstanding Consultancy of the Year in the latest CIPR Northern Ireland PRide Awards in October 2019.

The winners of the CIPR Excellence Awards will be announced on 2nd June by the Chartered Institute of PR, whilst the PRmoment Award winners are due to be revealed later this year.

The CIPR Excellence Awards are considered to be the gold standard in the UK PR industry.

Eight UK agencies are shortlisted for the Small PR Consultancy category, including six from England and one from Scotland.

Other Northern Ireland organisations shortlisted for the CIPR Excellence Awards in other categories include NI Chamber of Commerce & Industry, Smarts, Maurica Mackle, Rumour Mill Creative Communications, and Jago / Tourism NI.

JComms is a two-time UK CIPR Excellence Award winner in the public sector and not-for-profit categories.

The shortlisted for the CIPR Excellence Awards is here: https://ciprawards.co.uk/excellence/shortlist/